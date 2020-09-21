Residential Portable Air Purifier Market 2020 Global Industry Sales, Industry Analysis with Top Countries Data, Share, Trends, Market Demand, Revenue, Price Trends and More

Global “Residential Portable Air Purifier Market” Research Report provides primary Data, surveys, Scope of the Product and vendor briefing. The market dynamic forces have been determined after conducting a detailed study of the Global Residential Portable Air Purifier market. It also provides key analysis on the market status of the Residential Portable Air Purifier manufacturers with best facts and figures, meaning, definition, SWOT analysis, expert opinions and the latest developments across the globe. The Report also calculate the market size, Residential Portable Air Purifier Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate. The report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments.

Residential Portable Air Purifier Market:

Residential Portable Air Purifier, also known as “air cleaners,” are those that have the ability of absorption, decomposition or transformation of various air pollutants such as PM2.5, dust, pollen, odors, formaldehyde decoration pollution, bacteria, and allergens.

Key players/manufacturers:

Sharp

Panasonic

Philips

Daikin

Midea

Coway

Electrolux

IQAir

Amway

Whirlpool

Honeywell

Yadu

Samsung

Austin

Blueair

Boneco

Broad

China is the largest production region. The worldwide market for Residential Portable Air Purifier is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.9% over the next five years, will reach 8630 million US$ in 2023, from 5790 million US$ in 2020

Major Classifications are as follows:

HEPA

Active Carbon

Electrostatic Precipitator

Ion and Ozone Generator

Major Applications are as follows:

Living room

Bed room

Kitchen