High-performance Inertial Sensors and IMU Market 2020 Global Industry Sales, Industry Analysis with Top Countries Data, Share, Trends, Market Demand, Revenue, Price Trends and More

Short Description About High-performance Inertial Sensors and IMU Market:

High-performance inertial sensors have traditionally been exclusively made with non-MEMS technologies such as fiber optic gyroscopes (FOGs) and ring laser gyros (RLGs).It refers to the applications: we take into account all the inertial sensors except the consumer and the automotive applications.

Navgnss

Chinastar

Chenxi

FACRI

High-performance Inertial Sensors&IMU is a technology-intensive industry. The major R&D of China is concentrated in state-owned enterprises,such as CASC China Aerospace, Aviation Industry Corporation of China.Other key manufacturers include Navgnss, Chinastar, Xi€™an Chenxi, FACRI, Starneto, Avic-gyro, SDI, Norinco Group, HY Technology, Baocheng and Right M&C,etc.Currently, the main profit model of China High-performance Inertial Sensors&IMU manufacturer mainly includes two: one is mainly through research,Development, production and sales of own basic products, end products, such as software and hardware products,another is mainly through import basic component and then assembly. Major Classifications are as follows:

High-performance gyroscopes

High-performance accelerometers Major Applications are as follows:

IMU

AHRS

INS/GPS