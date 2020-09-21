Organic Polymer Tantalum Capacitors Market Size 2020 with Top Countries Data, Share Industry Trends, Regional Analysis, Review, Key Players Profile, Statistics and Growth to 2024

Global “Organic Polymer Tantalum Capacitors Market” Research Report provides primary Data, surveys, Scope of the Product and vendor briefing. The market dynamic forces have been determined after conducting a detailed study of the Global Organic Polymer Tantalum Capacitors market. It also provides key analysis on the market status of the Organic Polymer Tantalum Capacitors manufacturers with best facts and figures, meaning, definition, SWOT analysis, expert opinions and the latest developments across the globe. The Report also calculate the market size, Organic Polymer Tantalum Capacitors Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate. The report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments.

Organic Polymer Tantalum Capacitors uses a conductive polymer material, has an extremely low equivalent series resistance (ESR), and has the ability to reduce ripple voltage, allowing larger ripple currents to pass through. In the case of frequency changes, the capacitance is very stable. Such capacitors are mainly used in Automotive, Military, Portable consumer, Medical and other fields.

The research covers the current Organic Polymer Tantalum Capacitors market size of the market and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers:

Kemet

AVX

Vishay

Panasonic

ROHM Semiconductor

Hongda Electronics Corp

Asia-Pacific has the largest global consumption quantity and manufacturers in Organic Polymer Tantalum Capacitors market, while the North America is the second sales volume market for Organic Polymer Tantalum Capacitors in 2020. In the industry, Kemet profits most in 2016 and recent years, while AVX and Vishay ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 26.99%, 27.05% and 15.14% in 2020.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.Nowadays, there are three mainly types of Organic Polymer Tantalum Capacitors, including ESR at 100kHz [mΩ] ＜100, ESR at 100kHz [mΩ] 100-200 and ESR at 100kHz [mΩ] ＞200. And ESR at 100kHz [mΩ] 100-200 is the main type for Organic Polymer Tantalum Capacitors, and the ESR at 100kHz [mΩ] 100-200 reached a sales volume of approximately 48.98 M Unit in 2020, with 35.86% of global sales volume.Organic Polymer Tantalum Capacitors technology is much mature now, and new enterprises can not surpass existing famous brands on reputation or design in the short term. So, the study group recommends the new entrants need to be considered carefully before enter into this field. The worldwide market for Organic Polymer Tantalum Capacitors is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.3% over the next five years, will reach 490 million US$ in 2024, from 400 million US$ in 2019. Major Classifications are as follows:

ESR at 100kHz [mΩ] ＜100

ESR at 100kHz [mΩ] 100-200

ESR at 100kHz [mΩ] ＞200 Major Applications are as follows:

Automotive

Military

Portable consumer

Medical