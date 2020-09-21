Alkyl Polyglycoside (APG) Market Analysis & Technological Innovation By Leading Key Players, Top Countries Data, Opportunities and Showing Impressive Growth by 2024

Global “Alkyl Polyglycoside (APG) Market” Research Report provides primary Data, surveys, Scope of the Product and vendor briefing. The market dynamic forces have been determined after conducting a detailed study of the Global Alkyl Polyglycoside (APG) market. It also provides key analysis on the market status of the Alkyl Polyglycoside (APG) manufacturers with best facts and figures, meaning, definition, SWOT analysis, expert opinions and the latest developments across the globe. The Report also calculate the market size, Alkyl Polyglycoside (APG) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate. The report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Alkyl polyglycosides (APGs) are a class of non-ionic surfactants widely used in a variety of household and industrial applications. They are derived from sugars and fatty alcohols; therefore, they are generally favored for their manufacture from renewable resources.

BASF

Dow

Akzo Nobel

Seppic

Kao

CRODA

LG Household & Health Care

Shanghai Fine Chemical

Yangzhou Chenhua

Yixing Jinlan Chemical

Fenchem

Europe is the largest market of alkyl polyglycoside, which occupies 39.29 percent of global alkyl polyglycoside market share in 2020. It is followed by North America, which has around 24.16 percent of the global total industry. Other main regions which take important part in this industry include Japan, China and Rest of Asia.Raw materials for alkyl polyglycosides are starch, glucose and fatty alcohol, on the global market, supply of raw materials is very full, but the upstream raw material prices have reduced, directly leding to the price decline of the product.At present, alkyl polyglycoside belongs to the emerging of nonionic surfactant, its price has no competitive advantage, and therefore the downstream extension of recent years is not ideal enough. The worldwide market for Alkyl Polyglycoside (APG) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.5% over the next five years, will reach 930 million US$ in 2024, from 680 million US$ in 2019, According to a New Research study.

C8 APG

C10 APG

C12 APG

Others Major Applications are as follows:

Domestic Detergent

Cosmetics

Industrial Cleaning Agents

Plastics & Building Materials Additives

Pesticide Synergist Agent