Global Solid State Transformers (SST) Market 2020 Industry Analysis with Top Countries Data, Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Opportunities by 2024

Solid state transformer, also known as power electronic transformer (EPT), is a kind of electric power electronic transformation technology and electromagnetic induction principle based on the combination of high-frequency power conversion technology to achieve power characteristics of electricity into other Electric power characteristics of the static electrical equipment. Compared with the conventional transformer, EPT has many advantages, its outstanding feature is that the original current can be achieved, the side voltage and power of flexible control. EPT applied to the power system will improve the power quality; improve system stability, to achieve a flexible transmission and power market power flow under real-time control.

The research covers the current Solid State Transformers (SST) market size of the market and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers:

ABB

Siemens

The market of solid state transformers is expected to be driven by the adoption of solid state transformers and demand for alternative power generation, traction locomotives, and power distribution in addition to the electrical vehicle charging stations. No wonder that solid state transformer is breakthrough technology, and it has huge imagination potential for the industry. But what should not be forgotten is that solid state transformer will not replace conventional transformer, without enough necessity. Proponents of solid-state transformers are not suggesting a rip-and-replace strategy for existing transformers. The strategy for the introduction of solid-state transformers will center around strategic benefits related to the 'green circuit' of the future, rolling out devices on feeders with high PV penetration and EV load. The worldwide market for Solid State Transformers (SST) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 21.3% over the next five years, will reach 200 million US$ in 2024, from 77 million US$ in 2019. Major Classifications are as follows:

Single-stage

Two-stage

Three-stage Major Applications are as follows:

Alternative Power Generation

Smart Grid

Traction Locomotives

EV Charging