Drugs for Vulvovaginal Candidiasis Market 2020 Global Industry Sales, Industry Analysis with Top Countries Data, Share, Trends, Market Demand, Revenue, Price Trends and More

The cell wall of Candida is a complex glycoprotein that depends on the biosynthesis of ergosterol. Azole compounds, found in antimycotic drugs, are believed to block ergosterol production, allowing topical antimycotics to achieve cure rates in excess of 80%. The only oral azole agent approved for this indication by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is fluconazole, which also achieves a high cure rate. Therapeutic concentrations are found in vaginal secretions for at least 72 hours after the ingestion of a single 150-mg tablet.Some women with recurrent candidal infections opt for treatment with over-the-counter (OTC) medications, which generally are highly effective for candidiasis. Preparations for intravaginal administration of butoconazole, clotrimazole, miconazole, and tioconazole are available OTC.

Bayer

Perrigo

J & J

Pfizer

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Effik

Teva

Sanofi

Cisen Pharmaceutical

The classification of Drugs for Vulvovaginal Candidiasis includes Cream, Pessary and other. The proportion of Cream in 2020 is about 47.2%, and the proportion of Pessary in 2020 is about 34.1%.The drugs for Vulvovaginal Candidiasis are Miconazole, Clotrimazole, Fluconazole, Econazole and Other, market share of Fluconazole is about 24.5% in 2020.Drugs for Vulvovaginal Candidiasis is application in Hospital & Clinic and Pharmacy. The most of Drugs for Vulvovaginal Candidiasis is used in Pharmacy, and the market share in 2016 is about 59%. The worldwide market for Drugs for Vulvovaginal Candidiasis is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.1% over the next five years, will reach 870 million US$ in 2024, from 770 million US$ in 2019. Major Classifications are as follows:

Cream

Pessary

Other Major Applications are as follows:

Hospital & Clinic