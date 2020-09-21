Bromine Disinfectant Tablet Market Size 2020 with Top Countries Data, Share Industry Trends, Regional Analysis, Review, Key Players Profile, Statistics and Growth to 2024

Global “Bromine Disinfectant Tablet Market” Research Report provides primary Data, surveys, Scope of the Product and vendor briefing. The market dynamic forces have been determined after conducting a detailed study of the Global Bromine Disinfectant Tablet market. It also provides key analysis on the market status of the Bromine Disinfectant Tablet manufacturers with best facts and figures, meaning, definition, SWOT analysis, expert opinions and the latest developments across the globe. The Report also calculate the market size, Bromine Disinfectant Tablet Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate. The report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments.
Short Description About Bromine Disinfectant Tablet Market:
Bromine Disinfectant Tablet (BCDMH) is broad-spectrum halogen-releasing product for controlling the growth of algae, slime, biofilms, bacterial, and fungal populations in industrial water systems. BCDMH contain bromo-chloro-dimethyl-hydantoin as the active ingredient, which slowly releases bromine and chlorine when placed in water.
The research covers the current Bromine Disinfectant Tablet market size of the market and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers:
Scope of the Bromine Disinfectant Tablet Market Report: Bromine Disinfectant Tablet (BCDMH) is mainly produced by 5, 5-Dimethylhydantoin, bromine and chlorine which are main raw materials. The largest application of Bromine Disinfectant Tablet (BCDMH) is disinfection of swimming pools & spas, which accounts for 44 percent of Bromine Disinfectant Tablet (BCDMH) used amount in 2015, and about 35 percent of Bromine Disinfectant Tablet (BCDMH) is used in the treatment of industrial cooling water.The Bromine Disinfectant Tablet (BCDMH) manufacturers are distributed in USA and China. Chemtura, ICL-IP and Lonza are the top three manufacturers of Bromine Disinfectant Tablet (BCDMH). Chemtura led the Bromine Disinfectant Tablet (BCDMH) market with 32.4% production market share in 2015, while ICL-IP and Lonza captured 10.7% and 21% market share respectively.Because the high dependency of raw material, the price of Bromine Disinfectant Tablet (BCDMH) is easily affected by 5, 5-dimethylhydantoin and bromine.Global demand for Bromine Disinfectant Tablet (BCDMH) will increase to about 43.1 K MT in 2015 from about 34.5 K MT in 2010. It is estimated that supported by downstream industries, global demand for Bromine Disinfectant Tablet (BCDMH) will keep increasing with an average growth rate of 5.5% in the coming five years. North America is the largest supplier of Bromine Disinfectant Tablet (BCDMH), with a production market share nearly 54.5% and sales market share nearly 37.7% in 2015. That is to say, there will be exports in North America, while North America also is the largest consumption region.
The worldwide market for Bromine Disinfectant Tablet is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.9% over the next five years, will reach 290 million US$ in 2024, from 210 million US$ in 2019, According to a New Research study.
This report focuses on the Bromine Disinfectant Tablet in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Report further studies the market development status and future Bromine Disinfectant Tablet Market trend across the world. Also, it splits Bromine Disinfectant Tablet market Segmentation by Type and by Applications to fully and deeply research and reveal market profile and prospects.
Major Classifications are as follows:
Major Applications are as follows:
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Bromine Disinfectant Tablet in these regions, from 2014 to 2024, covering
- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
