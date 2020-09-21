Bromine Disinfectant Tablet Market Size 2020 with Top Countries Data, Share Industry Trends, Regional Analysis, Review, Key Players Profile, Statistics and Growth to 2024

Global “Bromine Disinfectant Tablet Market” Research Report provides primary Data, surveys, Scope of the Product and vendor briefing. The market dynamic forces have been determined after conducting a detailed study of the Global Bromine Disinfectant Tablet market. It also provides key analysis on the market status of the Bromine Disinfectant Tablet manufacturers with best facts and figures, meaning, definition, SWOT analysis, expert opinions and the latest developments across the globe. The Report also calculate the market size, Bromine Disinfectant Tablet Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate. The report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments.

Short Description About Bromine Disinfectant Tablet Market:

Bromine Disinfectant Tablet (BCDMH) is broad-spectrum halogen-releasing product for controlling the growth of algae, slime, biofilms, bacterial, and fungal populations in industrial water systems. BCDMH contain bromo-chloro-dimethyl-hydantoin as the active ingredient, which slowly releases bromine and chlorine when placed in water.

The research covers the current Bromine Disinfectant Tablet market size of the market and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers:

Chemtura

Lonza

ICL-IP

Radi

Yaguang Fine Chemical

Kedachem

Xitai Chemical

Water Treatment Products

Bromine Disinfectant Tablet (BCDMH) is mainly produced by 5, 5-Dimethylhydantoin, bromine and chlorine which are main raw materials. The largest application of Bromine Disinfectant Tablet (BCDMH) is disinfection of swimming pools & spas, which accounts for 44 percent of Bromine Disinfectant Tablet (BCDMH) used amount in 2015, and about 35 percent of Bromine Disinfectant Tablet (BCDMH) is used in the treatment of industrial cooling water.The Bromine Disinfectant Tablet (BCDMH) manufacturers are distributed in USA and China. Chemtura, ICL-IP and Lonza are the top three manufacturers of Bromine Disinfectant Tablet (BCDMH). Chemtura led the Bromine Disinfectant Tablet (BCDMH) market with 32.4% production market share in 2015, while ICL-IP and Lonza captured 10.7% and 21% market share respectively.Because the high dependency of raw material, the price of Bromine Disinfectant Tablet (BCDMH) is easily affected by 5, 5-dimethylhydantoin and bromine.Global demand for Bromine Disinfectant Tablet (BCDMH) will increase to about 43.1 K MT in 2015 from about 34.5 K MT in 2010. It is estimated that supported by downstream industries, global demand for Bromine Disinfectant Tablet (BCDMH) will keep increasing with an average growth rate of 5.5% in the coming five years. North America is the largest supplier of Bromine Disinfectant Tablet (BCDMH), with a production market share nearly 54.5% and sales market share nearly 37.7% in 2015. That is to say, there will be exports in North America, while North America also is the largest consumption region.

BCDMH Tablet

BCDMH Granule

Others Major Applications are as follows:

Swimming Pools & Spas

Industrial Cooling Water

Aquaculture