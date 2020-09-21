Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market Analysis & Technological Innovation By Leading Key Players, Top Countries Data, Opportunities and Showing Impressive Growth by 2024

Global “Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market” Research Report provides primary Data, surveys, Scope of the Product and vendor briefing. The market dynamic forces have been determined after conducting a detailed study of the Global Automotive Adhesive Tapes market. It also provides key analysis on the market status of the Automotive Adhesive Tapes manufacturers with best facts and figures, meaning, definition, SWOT analysis, expert opinions and the latest developments across the globe. The Report also calculate the market size, Automotive Adhesive Tapes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate. The report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Automotive Adhesive Tapes are kind of performance pressure sensitive adhesive tapes provide durable bonds for foam fabrication to keep vehicles quiet and airtight.

3M

Nitto Denko

Henkel

Tesa

ORAFOL Europe

IPG

Lohmann

Avery Dennison

Scapa

Shurtape

Lintec

Teraoka Seisakusho

Interior was the largest application segment in 2016, the proportion is about 52.5%. It is expected to witness strong gains over the forecast period on account of rising usage in interior mounting and cable mounting. Furthermore, adhesive tapes provide strong bonding while reducing weight as compared to metal fasteners, which will fuel its demand in interior Application. Moreover, tapes are used under bonnet protection of cables & pipes, for the reduction of vibration & noise and sealing of cavities vehicle doors against dust & moisture.North America region is the largest supplier of Automotive Adhesive Tapes, with a production market share nearly 29.8% in 2016. Europe is the second largest supplier of Automotive Adhesive Tapes, enjoying production market share nearly 25.4% in 2016.North America is the largest sales place, with a sales market share nearly 27.6% in 2016. Following North America, China is the second largest sales place with the sales market share of 25.5%. Market competition is intense between top 3. 3M, Nitto Denko, Henkel, etc. are the leaders of the industry. They hold the key technologies and patents, with high-end customers. They have formed global market channel of the industry. However, with the future expanding market, there will be more manufacturers in the future. The worldwide market for Automotive Adhesive Tapes is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.4% over the next five years, will reach 7000 million US$ in 2024, from 5730 million US$ in 2019, According to a New Research study.

PVC Adhesive Tapes

Paper Adhesive Tapes

PP Adhesive Tapes

Other Major Applications are as follows:

Interior