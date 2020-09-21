Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Market Size 2020 with Top Countries Data, Share Industry Trends, Regional Analysis, Review, Key Players Profile, Statistics and Growth to 2024

Global “Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Market” Research Report provides primary Data, surveys, Scope of the Product and vendor briefing. The market dynamic forces have been determined after conducting a detailed study of the Global Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) market. It also provides key analysis on the market status of the Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) manufacturers with best facts and figures, meaning, definition, SWOT analysis, expert opinions and the latest developments across the globe. The Report also calculate the market size, Polyisobutylene (PIB) (CAS 9003-27-4) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate. The report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments.

Polyisobutylene (PIB, also called polyisobutene) is a vinyl polymer that is made from the monomer isobutylene (IB) by cationic polymerization. PIB is a colorless to light-yellow, elastic, semisolid or viscous substance. It is odorless, tasteless, and nontoxic. Because of their highly paraffinic and nonpolar nature, PIBs are soluble in aliphatic and aromatic hydrocarbon solvents and insoluble in polar solvents. Solubility generally decreases with increasing molecular weight of the polymer and increasing size of the aliphatic portion of the solvent molecule. The amorphous characteristics and low glass transition temperature (Tg = −62°C) of PIB impart high flexibility and permanent tack. Despite the favorable tack property, the adhesion of PIBs to many surfaces is weak because of their low polarity. This problem can be overcome by the addition of tackifiers (such as rosin ester resins) and other materials that will impart some polar properties to the formulation.

In the past several years, the global Polyisobutylene market is relatively stable with CAGR of 5.21% from 2012 to 2016. Leading supplers in the market are TPC Group, Infineum, Lubrizol, BASF, Ineos, Daelim and Chevron Oronite. PIBs are usually classified into three groups according to molecular weight: Low Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene, Medium Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene and High Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene. Low Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene is the major types of Polyisobutylene which accounts for 95.96% of world production in terms of volume. Low Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene can be further divided in to high reactive Polyisobutylene and conventional. Production of Medium Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene is more concentrated. Key players operating in the medium molecular weight polyisobutylene market include BASF SE, Zhejiang Shunda New Material Co., JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation, and Shandong Hongrui Petrochemical Co., Ltd. High Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene production is comparatively limited. Currently BASF is the major supplier.Application of Polyisobutylene can be classified as Fuel & Lube Additives, Adhesive & Sealant, Plastic & Elastomer Modifier, Gum Base etc. Fuel & Lube Additives is the largest application of Polyisobutylene, which accounts for 78.14% of world total consumption volume.

Low Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene

Medium Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene

High Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene Major Applications are as follows:

Fuel & Lube Additives

Adhesive & Sealant

Plastic & Elastomer Modifier

Gum Base