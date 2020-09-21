Polymer Modified Bitumen Market 2020 Global Industry Sales, Industry Analysis with Top Countries Data, Share, Trends, Market Demand, Revenue, Price Trends and More

Global “Polymer Modified Bitumen Market” Research Report provides primary Data, surveys, Scope of the Product and vendor briefing. The market dynamic forces have been determined after conducting a detailed study of the Global Polymer Modified Bitumen market. It also provides key analysis on the market status of the Polymer Modified Bitumen manufacturers with best facts and figures, meaning, definition, SWOT analysis, expert opinions and the latest developments across the globe. The Report also calculate the market size, Polymer Modified Bitumen Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate. The report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments.
Polymer Modified Bitumen has high elasticity and thermal stability. An asphalt concrete surface based on PMB is highly resistant to the formation of ruts, withstands high traffic loads, and is crack-resistant at low temperatures. There are three main components in PMB production. Firstly, conventional asphalt is used as a base. Secondly, there is a plasticizer which gives the bitumen plasticity and improves dilution of the polymer. And the third component is the polymer itself. The process used to produce PMB involves mixing these three components using a specific production process.
Scope of the Polymer Modified Bitumen Market Report: The global Polymer Modified Bitumen industry has a rather high concentration. The major manufacturers are concentrated in China, USA, Europe, Southeast Asia, India and Korea, such as Total, Shell, SK, Exxon Mobil and TIPCO ASPHALT. At present, Shell is the world leader, holding 8.92% production market share in 2016.Polymer Modified Bitumen downstream is wide and recently Polymer Modified Bitumen has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Road Construction & Paving, Roofing and others. Globally, the Polymer Modified Bitumen market is mainly driven by growing demand for Road Construction & Paving and Roofing. Road Construction accounts for nearly 72.90% of total downstream consumption of Polymer Modified Bitumen in global.Polymer Modified Bitumen can be mainly divided into SBS Modified Bitumen, Plastomer Modified Bitumen and Others which SBS Modified Bitumen captures about 60.96% of Polymer Modified Bitumen market in 2016. According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from China are the major leaders in the international market of Polymer Modified Bitumen. Global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, Polymer Modified Bitumen consumption will show a trend of steady growth. In 2023 the consumption of Polymer Modified Bitumen is estimated to be 13474 K MT. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future.
The worldwide market for Polymer Modified Bitumen is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.4% over the next five years, will reach 10600 million US$ in 2024, from 8170 million US$ in 2019, According to a New Research study.
This report focuses on the Polymer Modified Bitumen in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Report further studies the market development status and future Polymer Modified Bitumen Market trend across the world. Also, it splits Polymer Modified Bitumen market Segmentation by Type and by Applications to fully and deeply research and reveal market profile and prospects.
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Polymer Modified Bitumen in these regions, from 2014 to 2024, covering
- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
- Which Manufacturing Technology is used for Polymer Modified Bitumen? What Developments Are Going On in That Technology? Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?
- Who Are the Global Key Players in This Polymer Modified Bitumen Market? What are Their Company Profile, Their Product Information, and Contact Information?
- What Was Global Market Status of Polymer Modified Bitumen Market? What Was Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of Polymer Modified Bitumen Market?
- What Is Current Market Status of Polymer Modified Bitumen Industry? What’s Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company, and Country Wise? What’s Market Analysis of Polymer Modified Bitumen Market by Taking Applications and Types in Consideration?
- What Are Projections of Global Polymer Modified Bitumen Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What about Import and Export?
- What Is Polymer Modified Bitumen Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?
- What Is Economic Impact On Polymer Modified Bitumen Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?
- What Are Market Dynamics of Polymer Modified Bitumen Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?
- What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Polymer Modified Bitumen Industry?
Get a Sample PDF of report : Polymer Modified Bitumen Market 2020
