Tin Market Size 2020 with Top Countries Data, Share Industry Trends, Regional Analysis, Review, Key Players Profile, Statistics and Growth to 2024

Tin is a malleable, ductile and highly crystalline silvery-white metal. When refined, it is a silvery-white metal known for its resistance to corrosion and its ability to coat other metals. It is most commonly used as a plating on the steel sheets used to form cans for food containers. Tin is also combined with copper to form bronze and with lead to form solder.

Yunnan Tin

MSC

PT Timah

Minsur

Thaisarco

Yunnan Chengfeng

Guangxi China Tin

EM Vinto

Metallo Chimique

Gejiu ZiLi

Global tin industry is dispersed. China occupied a dominant position for tin, accounting for about 47.65% in 2015, followed by Indonesia, with the production market share of 20.41%. Leading players in tin industry are Yunnan Tin, MSC, Minsur SA, etc. Yunnan Tin is the largest manufacturer of tin, with the sales market share of 8.00% in 2015. Solder is the biggest application segment of the tin market, in terms of value, with the market share of 48.23% in 2015. The worldwide market for Tin is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.5% over the next five years, will reach 7320 million US$ in 2023, from 5950 million US$ in 2020, According to a New Research study.

Pyrogenic Process

Electrolytic Process

Others Major Applications are as follows:

Solder

Tinplate

Chemicals

Brass & Bronze

Float Glass