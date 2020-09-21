Panel Saw Market Size 2020 with Top Countries Data, Share Industry Trends, Regional Analysis, Review, Key Players Profile, Statistics and Growth to 2024

Global “Panel Saw Market” Research Report provides primary Data, surveys, Scope of the Product and vendor briefing. The market dynamic forces have been determined after conducting a detailed study of the Global Panel Saw market. It also provides key analysis on the market status of the Panel Saw manufacturers with best facts and figures, meaning, definition, SWOT analysis, expert opinions and the latest developments across the globe. The Report also calculate the market size, Panel Saw Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate. The report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments.

Panel saw is a machine with a sliding table which is used to cut large sheet materials into smaller rectangular sections and pieces, often as part of an initial sizing process. It consists of a circular saw and an upright framework that supports the work piece and a track that the circular saw travels along. Unlike a table saw where the work piece is moved past the cutting blade, with a panel saw the operator moves the circular saw across the work piece, with the work piece fixed in place.

China occupied 37.14% of the production market in 2015. It is followed by Europe and United States, which respectively have around 25.65% and 13.71% of the global total industry. Other countries have a small amount of production. Geographically, China was also the largest consumption market in the world, which took about 25.95% of the global consumption volume in 2015. ASPC (excluding China) shared 19.59% of global total and Europe Shared 17.06%.Panel saw is mainly in the field such as panel furniture, wood based panel and wood door & floor board, which respectively have around 55.73%, 21.13% and 13.95% of the global total industry in 2015.For industry structure analysis, the panel saw industry is concentrate. A variety of manufacturers ranging from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top ten producers account for about 41.35% of the revenue market.The worldwide market for Panel Saw is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.4% over the next five years, will reach 670 million US$ in 2023, from 620 million US$ in 2020, According to a New Research study.

Electronic Panel Saw

Reciprocating Panel Saw

Sliding Table Saw Major Applications are as follows:

Panel Furniture

Wood Based Panel

Wooden Door & Floor Board