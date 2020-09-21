Brake Disc Market 2020 Global Industry Sales, Industry Analysis with Top Countries Data, Share, Trends, Market Demand, Revenue, Price Trends and More

Global “Brake Disc Market” Research Report provides primary Data, surveys, Scope of the Product and vendor briefing. The market dynamic forces have been determined after conducting a detailed study of the Global Brake Disc market. It also provides key analysis on the market status of the Brake Disc manufacturers with best facts and figures, meaning, definition, SWOT analysis, expert opinions and the latest developments across the globe. The Report also calculate the market size, Brake Disc Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate. The report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments.

Brake Disc is the component of a disc brake against which the brake pads are applied. The material is typically grey iron, a form of cast iron. The design of the disc varies somewhat. Some are simply solid, but others are hollowed out with fins or vanes joining together the disc’s two contact surfaces (usually included as part of a casting process). The weight and power of the vehicle determines the need for ventilated discs. The ventilated disc design helps to dissipate the generated heat and is commonly used on the more-heavily-loaded front discs.

Brembo

Aisin Seiki

Kiriu

Bocsh

ZF TRW

Continental

AC delco

TEXTAR

Winhere

Accuride Gunite

Remsa

Lpr Break

This report focuses on the Brake Disc in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.First, as for the brake disc industry, the industry structure is relatively concentrated. The top 10 manufacturers occupied 73% of market share. The top five manufacturers are Brembo, Aisin Seiki, Kiriu, Bocsh, and ZF TRW which are close to 58 per cent totally in 2015. The Brembo, which has 17.69% market share in 2015, is the leader in the brake disc industry. The manufacturers following Brembo are Aisin Seiki and Kiriu, which respectively has 16.02% and 14.07% market share in 2015. Second, the global consumption of brake disc products rises up from 221.73 M units in 2011 to 295.94 M units in 2015, with an average annual growth rate of 6.69%. Third, Asia is the largest production and consumption region for brake disc. China production about 23.83% and consumption about 25.05% in 2015, Asia (Ex. China) production about 18.77% and consumption about 20.15% in 2015.Forth, the downstream industries of brake disc products are Automobile OE industry. In the recent years, with the recovery of global economic, the development of emerging countries, the enlarging expense of China automotive market, the consumption increase of brake disc will be bright.Finally, we believe brake disc industry relatively mature and have a strong connection with the upstream raw materials. With the development automobile industry we tend to believe the future of winter tire will be optimism.The worldwide market for Brake Disc is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.1% over the next five years, will reach 440 million US$ in 2023, from 330 million US$ in 2020, According to a New Research study. Major Classifications are as follows:

Cast Iron

CMC Major Applications are as follows:

Sedan

SUV