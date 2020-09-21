Zinc Flake Market Size 2020 with Top Countries Data, Share Industry Trends, Regional Analysis, Review, Key Players Profile, Statistics and Growth to 2024

Global “Zinc Flake Market” Research Report provides primary Data, surveys, Scope of the Product and vendor briefing. The market dynamic forces have been determined after conducting a detailed study of the Global Zinc Flake market. It also provides key analysis on the market status of the Zinc Flake manufacturers with best facts and figures, meaning, definition, SWOT analysis, expert opinions and the latest developments across the globe. The Report also calculate the market size, Zinc Flake Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate. The report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments.

Zinc flake is zinc powder for zinc flake coating. It is a bright, highly reflective, visually attractive and fully leafing flake. It has excellent decorative properties, combined with the galvanic type of corrosion protection that is characteristic of zinc metal. Zinc flake is compatible with solvent-based paints as well as with organic powder coating systems.

In consumption market, the global sales value decreased with the 4.24% average increasing rate. China is the mainly consumption region due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. This region occupied 28.68% of the global consumption of zinc flake in 2015. The sales shares of Europe, USA and Asia (excluding China) were 26.05%, 26.46% and 11.57%.Zinc flake is mainly applied in coating production. And automotive application, mechanical application and wind electric application consumed 54.98%, 30.95% and 8.40% of the global consumption of zinc flake respectively. With the development of economy, the downstream application industries will need more zinc flake. So, zinc flake has a huge market potential in the future. Manufacturers engaged in the industry are trying to produce high quality zinc flake through improving manufacturing process.We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. The price presents fluctation according to the economy development status. And, there is downward trend in gross margin.The worldwide market for Zinc Flake is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.4% over the next five years, will reach 81 million US$ in 2023, from 66 million US$ in 2020, According to a New Research study.

