Global Diabetic Food Market Is Likely To Experience A Tremendous Growth In Near Future || Kellogg NA Co., Fifty50 Foods, LP., Mondelēz International, Mondelez United Kingdom, Zen Health Japan, Anhui Elite Industrial Co., ltd

Global Diabetic Food Market By Product Type (Dietary Beverages, Bakery Products, Dairy Products, Confectionery Products, Ice Creams and Jellies, Snacks, Spreads, Others), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Pharmacies, Grocery Stores, Online Stores, Others), End Consumers (Children’s, Adults), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Diabetic food market is expected to reach USD 13.46 billion growing at a CAGR of 5.60% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. The growth of diabetic food market is attributed to the growing awareness about preventive methods that can be taken counter to diabetes.

Diabetic food products are nutritional goods that include lower starch and sugar content and help to control the blood glucose levels. Diabetic nutrition often includes low calorie sweeteners, diet drinks, and others. Such drugs are used both by diabetics and non-diabetic individuals as a precautionary measure to combat diabetes.

Diabetes in young people is on the rise, according to statistics from the last decade, and there are several factors that contribute to increase in the disease. According to information from the American Diabetes Association, more than 1.4 million people suffer from diabetes every year, of which more than 23,500 are young. The constant increase in the incidence of juvenile diabetes, as well as digestive problems and obesity due to lack of physical activity, would increase the demand for food and stimulate the development of the diabetic food market in the coming years.

Increasing geriatric population and the prevalence of obesity, a rise in the number of juvenile diabetics and in the incidence of type 2 diabetes along with an increase in the demand for junk food are some of the major factors which is expected to drive diabetic food market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Additionally, there are some other factors such as growing acceptance of artificial sweeteners, which directly impact on the demand of diabetic food along with growing research and development to produce diabetic food products is expected to drive the market growth.

Health problems often occur when the lifestyle and habits are unhealthy. Thus, there is a great need to raise awareness about the effects of diabetes and the precautions that can be taken. There are many initiatives and programs that are managed by the different health organizations and promote a healthy lifestyle. These programs have become an important factor in the growth of the diabetic food market.

Global Diabetic Food Market Scope and Market Size

Diabetic food market is segmented on the basis of product type, distribution channel and end consumers. The growth of individual segments is analysed and these insights are subsequently considered before providing you with the market overview which can help you in understanding and identification of your core applications in the extensive market.

On the basis of product type, diabetic food market is segmented into dietary beverages, bakery products, dairy products, confectionery products, ice creams and jellies, snacks, spreads and others.

On the basis of distribution channel, diabetic food market is segmented into supermarkets and hypermarkets, pharmacies, grocery stores, online stores and others.

Based on end consumers, diabetic food market is segmented into children’s and adults.

The countries covered in diabetic food market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa. The Asian-Pacific diabetic food industry contributed more than 22.0 per cent of total sales in 2015. Increased demand in Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, China, South Korea and India is anticipated to have a positive impact on production. The Asia-Pacific area is expected to experience strong growth in the dairy and confectionery sector as a result of increased disposable income and population growth, which will fuel regional market growth.

The country section of the diabetic food market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario of diabetic food market for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

The major players covered in the diabetic food market report are Nestlé, Unilever, THE COCA-COLA COMPANY, PepsiCo, Kellogg NA Co., Fifty50 Foods, LP., Mondelēz International, Mondelez United Kingdom, Zen Health Japan, Anhui Elite Industrial Co., ltd, Chapman’s, TFI Holdings, Mars, Incorporated, Newtrition Plus Health & Wellness Pvt. Ltd., SoSweet, Britannia Industries and Dabur among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

