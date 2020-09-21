Growing Focus on Product Innovation Likely to Impact the Growth of the Digital Platforms Market 2017 – 2025

New Study on the Global Digital Platforms Market by PMR

Persistence Market Research recently published a market study that sheds light on the growth prospects of the global Digital Platforms market during the forecast period (20XX-20XX). In addition, the report also includes a detailed analysis of the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the future prospects of the Digital Platforms market. The report provides a thorough evaluation of the latest trends, market drivers, opportunities, and challenges within the global Digital Platforms market to assist our clients arrive at beneficial business decisions.

As per the report, the global Digital Platforms market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the stipulated timeframe owing to a range of factors including, favorable government policies, and growing awareness related to the Digital Platforms , surge in research and development and more.

Resourceful insights enclosed in the report:

Accurate assessment of the growth trajectory of the global Digital Platforms market post the COVID-19 pandemic

In-depth analysis of the marketing, sales, promotional strategies adopted by prominent market players

The domestic and international presence of different players in the Digital Platforms market

A thorough analysis of the supply-demand trends in different regions and the impact of the COVID-19 on the same

Manufacturing/production prowess of various players operating in the Digital Platforms market

Competitive Outlook

The competitive outlook section provides valuable information related to the different companies operating in the current Digital Platforms market landscape. The market share, product portfolio, pricing strategy, sales and distribution channels of each company is discussed in the report.

Prominent players covered in the report are:

Regional Assessment

The presented market study touches upon the market scenario in different regions and provides a deep understanding of the influence of micro and macro-economic factors on the prospects of the market in each region.

Competition Landscape

The Prominent players in Digital platforms market are IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, NetSuite Inc., Adobe systems incorporated, Accenture, Magento, Inc., Cloudcraze software LLC, SAP SE, and Apttus Corporation.

Digital Platforms Market: Regional Overview

On geographic basis, North America is anticipated to capture the largest market share in terms of revenue, owing to the increasing adoption of cloud based digital platform by various enterprises in the region. APAC is expected to exhibit high growth rates in terms of revenue in digital platform market due to rapid digitalization and rise in technologies and organization which offers better customer experience. Europe and Latin America also offers potential growth opportunities in digital platform market due to the increasing demand for digital platforms in various enterprises in order to improve customer engagement.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Global Digital Platforms Market Segments

Global Digital Platforms Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2012 – 2016

Global Digital Platforms Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2027

Supply & Demand Value Chain for Digital Platforms Market

Global Digital Platforms Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved in Digital Platforms Market

Digital Platforms Market Solutions Technology

Value Chain of Digital Platforms Market

Global Digital Platforms Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Global Digital Platforms Market includes

North America Digital Platforms Market US Canada

Latin America Digital Platforms Market Argentina Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Digital Platforms Market Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Digital Platforms Market Poland Russia

Asia Pacific Digital Platforms Market Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ) China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan Digital Platforms Market

Middle East and Africa Digital Platforms Market GCC Countries North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

