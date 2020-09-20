Releases New Report on the Global Waterjet Cutter Market

The global Waterjet Cutter market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Waterjet Cutter market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

On the basis of age group, the global Waterjet Cutter market report covers the footprint, and adoption pattern of the segments including

The following manufacturers are covered:

Flow International

Omax

KMT AB

Sugino Machine

Bystronic Group

CMS Industries

Jet Edge Inc

Resato

WARDJet Inc.

Waterjet Corporation

ESAB Cutting Systems

TECHNI Waterjet

Dardi

Shenyang APW

Yongda Dynamo Electirc

Sino Achieve

Shenyang Head

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Pressurized water

Abrasive mixture

Segment by Application

Automotive

Stone & Tiles

Job Shop

Aerospace & Defense

Others

