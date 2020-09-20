Automotive Oil Pump Market – key players covered:Mahle, STACKPOLE, Rheinmetall, Shenglong Group, Bosch, Nidec, Hunan Oil Pump, Toyo Advanced Technologies, ZF

Los Angeles, United State, –The report titled Global Automotive Oil Pump Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Automotive Oil Pump market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Automotive Oil Pump market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Automotive Oil Pump market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.

Global Automotive Oil Pump Market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.

Top Key Players of the Global Automotive Oil Pump Market : Magna, SHW, AISIN, Mahle, STACKPOLE, Rheinmetall, Shenglong Group, Bosch, Nidec, Hunan Oil Pump, Toyo Advanced Technologies, ZF, Yamada Somboon, Tsang Yow, Fuxin Dare Automotive Parts

Global Automotive Oil Pump Market Segmentation By Product : , Electric Oil Pump, Mechanical Oil Pump By Application:

Global Automotive Oil Pump Market Segmentation By Application : , Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Automotive Oil Pump Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets. Automotive Oil Pump Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

Key questions answered in the report

* What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

* Which segment is currently leading the market?

* In which region will the market find its highest growth?

* Which players will take the lead in the market?

* What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

We provide detailed product mapping and analysis of various market scenarios. Our analysts are experts in providing in-depth analysis and breakdown of the business of key market leaders. We keep a close eye on recent developments and follow latest company news related to different players operating in the global Automotive Oil Pump market. This helps us to deeply analyze companies as well as the competitive landscape. Our vendor landscape analysis offers a complete study that will help you to stay on top of the competition.

Table of Contents

1 Automotive Oil Pump Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Automotive Oil Pump

1.2 Automotive Oil Pump Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Automotive Oil Pump Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Electric Oil Pump

1.2.3 Mechanical Oil Pump

1.3 Automotive Oil Pump Segment by Application

1.3.1 Automotive Oil Pump Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Passenger Vehicle

1.3.3 Commercial Vehicle

1.4 Global Automotive Oil Pump Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Automotive Oil Pump Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.6 Taiwan (China) Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5 Global Automotive Oil Pump Growth Prospects

1.5.1 Global Automotive Oil Pump Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Global Automotive Oil Pump Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.3 Global Automotive Oil Pump Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Automotive Oil Pump Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Automotive Oil Pump Industry

1.6.1.1 Automotive Oil Pump Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Automotive Oil Pump Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Automotive Oil Pump Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact 2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Automotive Oil Pump Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Automotive Oil Pump Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Automotive Oil Pump Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.5 Manufacturers Automotive Oil Pump Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Automotive Oil Pump Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Automotive Oil Pump Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Production Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Automotive Oil Pump Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Automotive Oil Pump Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Automotive Oil Pump Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.4 North America Automotive Oil Pump Production

3.4.1 North America Automotive Oil Pump Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.4.2 North America Automotive Oil Pump Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.5 Europe Automotive Oil Pump Production

3.5.1 Europe Automotive Oil Pump Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Europe Automotive Oil Pump Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.6 China Automotive Oil Pump Production

3.6.1 China Automotive Oil Pump Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.6.2 China Automotive Oil Pump Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.7 Japan Automotive Oil Pump Production

3.7.1 Japan Automotive Oil Pump Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Japan Automotive Oil Pump Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.8 Taiwan (China) Automotive Oil Pump Production

3.8.1 Taiwan (China) Automotive Oil Pump Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.8.2 Taiwan (China) Automotive Oil Pump Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 4 Global Automotive Oil Pump Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Automotive Oil Pump Consumption by Regions

4.1.1 Global Automotive Oil Pump Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Automotive Oil Pump Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Automotive Oil Pump Consumption by Countries 4.2.2 U.S. 4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Automotive Oil Pump Consumption by Countries 4.3.2 Germany 4.3.3 France 4.3.4 U.K. 4.3.5 Italy 4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Oil Pump Consumption by Region 4.4.2 China 4.4.3 Japan 4.4.4 South Korea 4.4.5 Taiwan 4.4.6 Southeast Asia 4.4.7 India 4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Automotive Oil Pump Consumption by Countries 4.5.2 Mexico 4.5.3 Brazil 5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Automotive Oil Pump Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Automotive Oil Pump Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Automotive Oil Pump Price by Type (2015-2020)

5.4 Global Automotive Oil Pump Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 6 Global Automotive Oil Pump Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Automotive Oil Pump Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Automotive Oil Pump Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020) 7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Automotive Oil Pump Business

7.1 Magna

7.1.1 Magna Automotive Oil Pump Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Magna Automotive Oil Pump Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Magna Automotive Oil Pump Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.1.4 Magna Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 SHW

7.2.1 SHW Automotive Oil Pump Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 SHW Automotive Oil Pump Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 SHW Automotive Oil Pump Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.2.4 SHW Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 AISIN

7.3.1 AISIN Automotive Oil Pump Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 AISIN Automotive Oil Pump Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 AISIN Automotive Oil Pump Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.3.4 AISIN Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Mahle

7.4.1 Mahle Automotive Oil Pump Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Mahle Automotive Oil Pump Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Mahle Automotive Oil Pump Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Mahle Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 STACKPOLE

7.5.1 STACKPOLE Automotive Oil Pump Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 STACKPOLE Automotive Oil Pump Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 STACKPOLE Automotive Oil Pump Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.5.4 STACKPOLE Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Rheinmetall

7.6.1 Rheinmetall Automotive Oil Pump Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Rheinmetall Automotive Oil Pump Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Rheinmetall Automotive Oil Pump Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.6.4 Rheinmetall Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Shenglong Group

7.7.1 Shenglong Group Automotive Oil Pump Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Shenglong Group Automotive Oil Pump Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Shenglong Group Automotive Oil Pump Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.7.4 Shenglong Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Bosch

7.8.1 Bosch Automotive Oil Pump Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Bosch Automotive Oil Pump Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Bosch Automotive Oil Pump Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.8.4 Bosch Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Nidec

7.9.1 Nidec Automotive Oil Pump Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Nidec Automotive Oil Pump Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Nidec Automotive Oil Pump Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.9.4 Nidec Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Hunan Oil Pump

7.10.1 Hunan Oil Pump Automotive Oil Pump Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Hunan Oil Pump Automotive Oil Pump Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Hunan Oil Pump Automotive Oil Pump Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.10.4 Hunan Oil Pump Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Toyo Advanced Technologies

7.11.1 Toyo Advanced Technologies Automotive Oil Pump Production Sites and Area Served

7.11.2 Toyo Advanced Technologies Automotive Oil Pump Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.11.3 Toyo Advanced Technologies Automotive Oil Pump Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.11.4 Toyo Advanced Technologies Main Business and Markets Served

7.12 ZF

7.12.1 ZF Automotive Oil Pump Production Sites and Area Served

7.12.2 ZF Automotive Oil Pump Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.12.3 ZF Automotive Oil Pump Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.12.4 ZF Main Business and Markets Served

7.13 Yamada Somboon

7.13.1 Yamada Somboon Automotive Oil Pump Production Sites and Area Served

7.13.2 Yamada Somboon Automotive Oil Pump Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.13.3 Yamada Somboon Automotive Oil Pump Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.13.4 Yamada Somboon Main Business and Markets Served

7.14 Tsang Yow

7.14.1 Tsang Yow Automotive Oil Pump Production Sites and Area Served

7.14.2 Tsang Yow Automotive Oil Pump Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.14.3 Tsang Yow Automotive Oil Pump Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.14.4 Tsang Yow Main Business and Markets Served

7.15 Fuxin Dare Automotive Parts

7.15.1 Fuxin Dare Automotive Parts Automotive Oil Pump Production Sites and Area Served

7.15.2 Fuxin Dare Automotive Parts Automotive Oil Pump Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.15.3 Fuxin Dare Automotive Parts Automotive Oil Pump Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.15.4 Fuxin Dare Automotive Parts Main Business and Markets Served 8 Automotive Oil Pump Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Automotive Oil Pump Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Automotive Oil Pump

8.4 Automotive Oil Pump Industrial Chain Analysis 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Automotive Oil Pump Distributors List

9.3 Automotive Oil Pump Customers 10 Market Dynamics 10.1 Market Trends 10.2 Opportunities and Drivers 10.3 Challenges 10.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Automotive Oil Pump (2021-2026)

11.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Automotive Oil Pump (2021-2026)

11.3 Global Forecasted Price of Automotive Oil Pump (2021-2026)

11.4 Global Automotive Oil Pump Production Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

11.4.1 North America Automotive Oil Pump Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.2 Europe Automotive Oil Pump Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.3 China Automotive Oil Pump Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.4 Japan Automotive Oil Pump Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.5 Taiwan (China) Automotive Oil Pump Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026) 12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted and Consumption Demand Analysis of Automotive Oil Pump

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Automotive Oil Pump by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Automotive Oil Pump by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Automotive Oil Pump by Regions

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Automotive Oil Pump 13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Automotive Oil Pump by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Automotive Oil Pump by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Price of Automotive Oil Pump by Type (2021-2026)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Automotive Oil Pump by Application (2021-2026) 14 Research Finding and Conclusion 15 Methodology and Data Source 15.1 Methodology/Research Approach 15.1.1 Research Programs/Design 15.1.2 Market Size Estimation 15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 15.2 Data Source 15.2.1 Secondary Sources 15.2.2 Primary Sources 15.3 Author List 15.4 Disclaimer