Aluminium Alloy Wheel Market – key players covered:Superior Industries, Alcoa, Iochpe-Maxion, Uniwheel Group, Accuride, YHI International Limited, Topy Group, CITIC Dicastal, Lizhong Group

Los Angeles, United State, –The report titled Global Aluminium Alloy Wheel Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Aluminium Alloy Wheel market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Aluminium Alloy Wheel market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Aluminium Alloy Wheel market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.

Global Aluminium Alloy Wheel Market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.

Top Key Players of the Global Aluminium Alloy Wheel Market : Borbet, Ronal Wheels, Enkei Wheels, Superior Industries, Alcoa, Iochpe-Maxion, Uniwheel Group, Accuride, YHI International Limited, Topy Group, CITIC Dicastal, Lizhong Group, Wanfeng Auto, Kunshan Liufeng, Zhejiang Jinfei, Yueling Wheels, Zhongnan Aluminum Wheels, Anchi Aluminum Wheel, Guangdong Dcenti Auto-Parts Aluminium Alloy Wheel

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Aluminium Alloy Wheel Market Report :

✔ Top Key Company Profiles.

✔ Main Business and Rival Information

✔ SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

✔ Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

✔ Market Size And Growth Rate

✔ Company Market Share

Global Aluminium Alloy Wheel Market Segmentation By Product : , Casting, Forging, Other Aluminium Alloy Wheel

Global Aluminium Alloy Wheel Market Segmentation By Application : , Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Aluminium Alloy Wheel Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets. Aluminium Alloy Wheel Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

Key questions answered in the report

* What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

* Which segment is currently leading the market?

* In which region will the market find its highest growth?

* Which players will take the lead in the market?

* What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

We provide detailed product mapping and analysis of various market scenarios. Our analysts are experts in providing in-depth analysis and breakdown of the business of key market leaders. We keep a close eye on recent developments and follow latest company news related to different players operating in the global Aluminium Alloy Wheel market. This helps us to deeply analyze companies as well as the competitive landscape. Our vendor landscape analysis offers a complete study that will help you to stay on top of the competition.

Why to Buy this Report?

Market Size Forecasts : The report has provided accurate and precise estimations of the global Aluminium Alloy Wheel market size in terms of value and volume

Market Trend Analysis : Here, the report has shed light on the upcoming trends and developments anticipated to impact the Aluminium Alloy Wheel market growth

Future Prospects : The analysts have focused on the growth opportunities that may prove beneficial for the market players to make their mark in the Aluminium Alloy Wheel market

Segmental Analysis : Exclusive analysis of the product type, application, and end user segments is provided in this unit of the report

Regional Analysis : This section explores the growth opportunities in key regions and countries, which will help the market players to focus on the potential regions

Vendor Competitive Analysis: The report has focused on the strategies considered by the market participants to gain a major share in the global Aluminium Alloy Wheel market. This will help the competitors to get an overview of the competitive landscape so as to make sound business decisions

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Aluminium Alloy Wheel Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Aluminium Alloy Wheel Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Aluminium Alloy Wheel Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Casting

1.4.3 Forging

1.4.4 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Aluminium Alloy Wheel Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Passenger Vehicle

1.5.3 Commercial Vehicle

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Aluminium Alloy Wheel Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Aluminium Alloy Wheel Industry

1.6.1.1 Aluminium Alloy Wheel Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Aluminium Alloy Wheel Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Aluminium Alloy Wheel Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Aluminium Alloy Wheel Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Aluminium Alloy Wheel Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Aluminium Alloy Wheel Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Aluminium Alloy Wheel Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Aluminium Alloy Wheel Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Aluminium Alloy Wheel Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Aluminium Alloy Wheel Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Aluminium Alloy Wheel Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Aluminium Alloy Wheel Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Aluminium Alloy Wheel Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Aluminium Alloy Wheel Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Aluminium Alloy Wheel Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Aluminium Alloy Wheel Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Aluminium Alloy Wheel Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Aluminium Alloy Wheel Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Aluminium Alloy Wheel Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Aluminium Alloy Wheel Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Aluminium Alloy Wheel Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Aluminium Alloy Wheel Production by Regions

4.1 Global Aluminium Alloy Wheel Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Aluminium Alloy Wheel Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Aluminium Alloy Wheel Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Aluminium Alloy Wheel Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Aluminium Alloy Wheel Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Aluminium Alloy Wheel Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Aluminium Alloy Wheel Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Aluminium Alloy Wheel Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Aluminium Alloy Wheel Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Aluminium Alloy Wheel Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Aluminium Alloy Wheel Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Aluminium Alloy Wheel Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Aluminium Alloy Wheel Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Aluminium Alloy Wheel Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Aluminium Alloy Wheel Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.6 South Korea

4.6.1 South Korea Aluminium Alloy Wheel Production (2015-2020)

4.6.2 South Korea Aluminium Alloy Wheel Revenue (2015-2020)

4.6.3 Key Players in South Korea

4.6.4 South Korea Aluminium Alloy Wheel Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.7 India

4.7.1 India Aluminium Alloy Wheel Production (2015-2020)

4.7.2 India Aluminium Alloy Wheel Revenue (2015-2020)

4.7.3 Key Players in India

4.7.4 India Aluminium Alloy Wheel Import & Export (2015-2020) 5 Aluminium Alloy Wheel Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Aluminium Alloy Wheel Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Aluminium Alloy Wheel Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Aluminium Alloy Wheel Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Aluminium Alloy Wheel Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Aluminium Alloy Wheel Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Aluminium Alloy Wheel Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Aluminium Alloy Wheel Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Aluminium Alloy Wheel Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Aluminium Alloy Wheel Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Aluminium Alloy Wheel Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Aluminium Alloy Wheel Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Aluminium Alloy Wheel Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Aluminium Alloy Wheel Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 UAE 6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Aluminium Alloy Wheel Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Aluminium Alloy Wheel Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Aluminium Alloy Wheel Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Aluminium Alloy Wheel Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Aluminium Alloy Wheel Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Aluminium Alloy Wheel Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Aluminium Alloy Wheel Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Aluminium Alloy Wheel Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Aluminium Alloy Wheel Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Aluminium Alloy Wheel Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Aluminium Alloy Wheel Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Borbet

8.1.1 Borbet Corporation Information

8.1.2 Borbet Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.1.3 Borbet Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Borbet Product Description

8.1.5 Borbet Recent Development

8.2 Ronal Wheels

8.2.1 Ronal Wheels Corporation Information

8.2.2 Ronal Wheels Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.2.3 Ronal Wheels Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Ronal Wheels Product Description

8.2.5 Ronal Wheels Recent Development

8.3 Enkei Wheels

8.3.1 Enkei Wheels Corporation Information

8.3.2 Enkei Wheels Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.3.3 Enkei Wheels Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Enkei Wheels Product Description

8.3.5 Enkei Wheels Recent Development

8.4 Superior Industries

8.4.1 Superior Industries Corporation Information

8.4.2 Superior Industries Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.4.3 Superior Industries Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Superior Industries Product Description

8.4.5 Superior Industries Recent Development

8.5 Alcoa

8.5.1 Alcoa Corporation Information

8.5.2 Alcoa Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.5.3 Alcoa Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Alcoa Product Description

8.5.5 Alcoa Recent Development

8.6 Iochpe-Maxion

8.6.1 Iochpe-Maxion Corporation Information

8.6.2 Iochpe-Maxion Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.6.3 Iochpe-Maxion Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Iochpe-Maxion Product Description

8.6.5 Iochpe-Maxion Recent Development

8.7 Uniwheel Group

8.7.1 Uniwheel Group Corporation Information

8.7.2 Uniwheel Group Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.7.3 Uniwheel Group Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Uniwheel Group Product Description

8.7.5 Uniwheel Group Recent Development

8.8 Accuride

8.8.1 Accuride Corporation Information

8.8.2 Accuride Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.8.3 Accuride Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Accuride Product Description

8.8.5 Accuride Recent Development

8.9 YHI International Limited

8.9.1 YHI International Limited Corporation Information

8.9.2 YHI International Limited Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.9.3 YHI International Limited Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 YHI International Limited Product Description

8.9.5 YHI International Limited Recent Development

8.10 Topy Group

8.10.1 Topy Group Corporation Information

8.10.2 Topy Group Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.10.3 Topy Group Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Topy Group Product Description

8.10.5 Topy Group Recent Development

8.11 CITIC Dicastal

8.11.1 CITIC Dicastal Corporation Information

8.11.2 CITIC Dicastal Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.11.3 CITIC Dicastal Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 CITIC Dicastal Product Description

8.11.5 CITIC Dicastal Recent Development

8.12 Lizhong Group

8.12.1 Lizhong Group Corporation Information

8.12.2 Lizhong Group Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.12.3 Lizhong Group Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Lizhong Group Product Description

8.12.5 Lizhong Group Recent Development

8.13 Wanfeng Auto

8.13.1 Wanfeng Auto Corporation Information

8.13.2 Wanfeng Auto Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.13.3 Wanfeng Auto Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Wanfeng Auto Product Description

8.13.5 Wanfeng Auto Recent Development

8.14 Kunshan Liufeng

8.14.1 Kunshan Liufeng Corporation Information

8.14.2 Kunshan Liufeng Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.14.3 Kunshan Liufeng Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Kunshan Liufeng Product Description

8.14.5 Kunshan Liufeng Recent Development

8.15 Zhejiang Jinfei

8.15.1 Zhejiang Jinfei Corporation Information

8.15.2 Zhejiang Jinfei Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.15.3 Zhejiang Jinfei Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 Zhejiang Jinfei Product Description

8.15.5 Zhejiang Jinfei Recent Development

8.16 Yueling Wheels

8.16.1 Yueling Wheels Corporation Information

8.16.2 Yueling Wheels Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.16.3 Yueling Wheels Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.16.4 Yueling Wheels Product Description

8.16.5 Yueling Wheels Recent Development

8.17 Zhongnan Aluminum Wheels

8.17.1 Zhongnan Aluminum Wheels Corporation Information

8.17.2 Zhongnan Aluminum Wheels Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.17.3 Zhongnan Aluminum Wheels Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.17.4 Zhongnan Aluminum Wheels Product Description

8.17.5 Zhongnan Aluminum Wheels Recent Development

8.18 Anchi Aluminum Wheel

8.18.1 Anchi Aluminum Wheel Corporation Information

8.18.2 Anchi Aluminum Wheel Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.18.3 Anchi Aluminum Wheel Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.18.4 Anchi Aluminum Wheel Product Description

8.18.5 Anchi Aluminum Wheel Recent Development

8.19 Guangdong Dcenti Auto-Parts

8.19.1 Guangdong Dcenti Auto-Parts Corporation Information

8.19.2 Guangdong Dcenti Auto-Parts Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.19.3 Guangdong Dcenti Auto-Parts Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.19.4 Guangdong Dcenti Auto-Parts Product Description

8.19.5 Guangdong Dcenti Auto-Parts Recent Development 10 Production Forecasts by Regions

10.1 Global Top Aluminium Alloy Wheel Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

10.2 Global Top Aluminium Alloy Wheel Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

10.3 Key Aluminium Alloy Wheel Production Regions Forecast

10.3.1 North America

10.3.2 Europe

10.3.3 China

10.3.4 Japan

10.3.5 South Korea

10.3.6 India 11 Aluminium Alloy Wheel Consumption Forecast by Region

11.1 Global Aluminium Alloy Wheel Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.2 North America Aluminium Alloy Wheel Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.3 Europe Aluminium Alloy Wheel Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.4 Asia Pacific Aluminium Alloy Wheel Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.5 Latin America Aluminium Alloy Wheel Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.6 Middle East and Africa Aluminium Alloy Wheel Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Aluminium Alloy Wheel Sales Channels

11.2.2 Aluminium Alloy Wheel Distributors

11.3 Aluminium Alloy Wheel Customers 12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Key Finding in The Global Aluminium Alloy Wheel Study 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer