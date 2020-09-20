Microservices Market Demand by Key Players like Kontena, Salesforce, Pivotal Software, Macaw Software, IBM and More

This intelligence report gives a complete evaluation of the Microservices Market. This consists of research of beyond development, ongoing market situations, and destiny potentialities. Statistics real to market on the goods, techniques and market share of leading businesses of this particular market are stated. It’s a 360-degree evaluation of the global market’s aggressive panorama. The report further predicts the size and valuation of the worldwide market for the duration of the forecast duration.

Microservices Market Report provides a complete evaluation of the market. The report focuses on producers, providers, segmentation in step with the utility, primary players, clients, possibilities, destiny roadmap, and Microservices Market furthermore. The aggressive information kind evaluation consists of potential, market proportion, profit margin, market boom, consumer consumption, imports, exports, sales, and many others. Advertising techniques, rules, enterprise chain which can be changing the wave of the market also are catered in the report.

Microservices market is expected to grow from USD X.X million in 2020 to USD X.X million by 2026, at a CAGR of X.X% during the forecast period. The global Microservices market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Microservices market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Microservices industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Microservices Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

*In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

*In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

*In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

*In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Microservices market covered in Chapter 4:

*Kontena

*Salesforce

*Pivotal Software

*Macaw Software

*IBM

*Idexcel

*Oracle

*RoboMQ

*NGINX

*SmartBear Software

*Microsoft

*Syntel

*RapidValue Solutions

*Marlabs

*Unifyed

*Infosys

*In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Microservices market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into: On-Premise, Cloud Based

*In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Microservices market from 2015 to 2026 covers: Retail and Ecommerce, Healthcare, Media and Entertainment, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, IT and ITes, Government, Transportation and Logistics, Manufacturing, Telecommunication

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

*North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13): United States, Canada, Mexico

*Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13): Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others

*Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13): China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, Southeast Asia, Others

*Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13): Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Others

*South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13): Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Others

Years considered for this report:

*Historical Years: 2015-2019

*Base Year: 2019

*Estimated Year: 2020

*Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Microservices Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 On-Premise

1.5.3 Cloud Based

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Microservices Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Retail and Ecommerce

1.6.3 Healthcare

1.6.4 Media and Entertainment

1.6.5 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

1.6.6 IT and ITes

1.6.7 Government

1.6.8 Transportation and Logistics

1.6.9 Manufacturing

1.6.10 Telecommunication

1.7 Microservices Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Microservices Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter??s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Microservices Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Microservices Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Microservices

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Microservices

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Microservices Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Kontena

4.1.1 Kontena Basic Information

4.1.2 Microservices Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Kontena Microservices Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Kontena Business Overview

4.2 Salesforce

4.2.1 Salesforce Basic Information

4.2.2 Microservices Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Salesforce Microservices Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Salesforce Business Overview

4.3 Pivotal Software

4.3.1 Pivotal Software Basic Information

4.3.2 Microservices Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Pivotal Software Microservices Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Pivotal Software Business Overview

4.4 Macaw Software

4.4.1 Macaw Software Basic Information

4.4.2 Microservices Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Macaw Software Microservices Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Macaw Software Business Overview

4.5 IBM

4.5.1 IBM Basic Information

4.5.2 Microservices Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 IBM Microservices Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 IBM Business Overview

4.6 Idexcel

4.6.1 Idexcel Basic Information

4.6.2 Microservices Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Idexcel Microservices Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Idexcel Business Overview

4.7 Oracle

4.7.1 Oracle Basic Information

4.7.2 Microservices Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Oracle Microservices Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Oracle Business Overview

4.8 RoboMQ

4.8.1 RoboMQ Basic Information

4.8.2 Microservices Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 RoboMQ Microservices Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 RoboMQ Business Overview

4.9 NGINX

4.9.1 NGINX Basic Information

4.9.2 Microservices Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 NGINX Microservices Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 NGINX Business Overview

4.10 SmartBear Software

4.10.1 SmartBear Software Basic Information

4.10.2 Microservices Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 SmartBear Software Microservices Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 SmartBear Software Business Overview

4.11 Microsoft

4.11.1 Microsoft Basic Information

4.11.2 Microservices Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 Microsoft Microservices Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 Microsoft Business Overview

4.12 Syntel

4.12.1 Syntel Basic Information

4.12.2 Microservices Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.12.3 Syntel Microservices Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.12.4 Syntel Business Overview

4.13 RapidValue Solutions

4.13.1 RapidValue Solutions Basic Information

4.13.2 Microservices Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.13.3 RapidValue Solutions Microservices Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.13.4 RapidValue Solutions Business Overview

4.14 Marlabs

4.14.1 Marlabs Basic Information

4.14.2 Microservices Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.14.3 Marlabs Microservices Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.14.4 Marlabs Business Overview

4.15 Unifyed

4.15.1 Unifyed Basic Information

4.15.2 Microservices Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.15.3 Unifyed Microservices Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.15.4 Unifyed Business Overview

4.16 Infosys

4.16.1 Infosys Basic Information

4.16.2 Microservices Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.16.3 Infosys Microservices Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.16.4 Infosys Business Overview

5 Global Microservices Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Microservices Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Microservices Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Microservices Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Microservices Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Microservices Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Microservices Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Microservices Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Microservices Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

