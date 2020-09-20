Impact of COVID-19 on Construction ERP Software Market Analysis by Key Players Like Sage Software, Marg Erp Limited, Archdesk, Hyphen Solutions and More

This intelligence report gives a complete evaluation of the Construction ERP Software Market. This consists of research of beyond development, ongoing market situations, and destiny potentialities. Statistics real to market on the goods, techniques and market share of leading businesses of this particular market are stated. It’s a 360-degree evaluation of the global market’s aggressive panorama. The report further predicts the size and valuation of the worldwide market for the duration of the forecast duration.

Construction ERP Software Market Report provides a complete evaluation of the market. The report focuses on producers, providers, segmentation in step with the utility, primary players, clients, possibilities, destiny roadmap, and Construction ERP Software Market furthermore. The aggressive information kind evaluation consists of potential, market proportion, profit margin, market boom, consumer consumption, imports, exports, sales, and many others. Advertising techniques, rules, enterprise chain which can be changing the wave of the market also are catered in the report.

Construction ERP Software market is expected to grow from USD X.X million in 2020 to USD X.X million by 2026, at a CAGR of X.X% during the forecast period. The global Construction ERP Software market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Construction ERP Software market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Construction ERP Software industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Construction ERP Software Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

*In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

*In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

*In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

*In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Construction ERP Software market covered in Chapter 4:

*Sage Software

*Marg Erp Limited

*UDA Technologies

*Corecon Technologies

*Archdesk

*Hyphen Solutions

*CMiC

*Tally Solutions Pvt Ltd

*Oracle

*Penta Technologies

*e-Builder

*Viewpoint

*ECi Software Solutions

*Microsoft

*PACT Software Services L.L.C

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Construction ERP Software market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

*On-Premises

*On-Cloud

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Construction ERP Software market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

*General Contractors

*Building Owners

*Independent Construction Managers

*Sub-Contractors

*Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

*North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13): United States, Canada, Mexico

*Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13): Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others

*Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13): China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, Southeast Asia, Others

*Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13): Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Others

*South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13): Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Others

Years considered for this report:

*Historical Years: 2015-2019

*Base Year: 2019

*Estimated Year: 2020

*Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Construction ERP Software Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 On-Premises

1.5.3 On-Cloud

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Construction ERP Software Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 General Contractors

1.6.3 Building Owners

1.6.4 Independent Construction Managers

1.6.5 Sub-Contractors

1.6.6 Others

1.7 Construction ERP Software Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Construction ERP Software Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter??s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Construction ERP Software Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Construction ERP Software Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Construction ERP Software

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Construction ERP Software

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Construction ERP Software Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Sage Software

4.1.1 Sage Software Basic Information

4.1.2 Construction ERP Software Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Sage Software Construction ERP Software Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Sage Software Business Overview

4.2 Marg Erp Limited

4.2.1 Marg Erp Limited Basic Information

4.2.2 Construction ERP Software Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Marg Erp Limited Construction ERP Software Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Marg Erp Limited Business Overview

4.3 UDA Technologies

4.3.1 UDA Technologies Basic Information

4.3.2 Construction ERP Software Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 UDA Technologies Construction ERP Software Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 UDA Technologies Business Overview

4.4 Corecon Technologies

4.4.1 Corecon Technologies Basic Information

4.4.2 Construction ERP Software Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Corecon Technologies Construction ERP Software Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Corecon Technologies Business Overview

4.5 Archdesk

4.5.1 Archdesk Basic Information

4.5.2 Construction ERP Software Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Archdesk Construction ERP Software Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Archdesk Business Overview

4.6 Hyphen Solutions

4.6.1 Hyphen Solutions Basic Information

4.6.2 Construction ERP Software Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Hyphen Solutions Construction ERP Software Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Hyphen Solutions Business Overview

4.7 CMiC

4.7.1 CMiC Basic Information

4.7.2 Construction ERP Software Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 CMiC Construction ERP Software Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 CMiC Business Overview

4.8 Tally Solutions Pvt Ltd

4.8.1 Tally Solutions Pvt Ltd Basic Information

4.8.2 Construction ERP Software Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Tally Solutions Pvt Ltd Construction ERP Software Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Tally Solutions Pvt Ltd Business Overview

4.9 Oracle

4.9.1 Oracle Basic Information

4.9.2 Construction ERP Software Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Oracle Construction ERP Software Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Oracle Business Overview

4.10 Penta Technologies

4.10.1 Penta Technologies Basic Information

4.10.2 Construction ERP Software Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 Penta Technologies Construction ERP Software Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 Penta Technologies Business Overview

4.11 e-Builder

4.11.1 e-Builder Basic Information

4.11.2 Construction ERP Software Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 e-Builder Construction ERP Software Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 e-Builder Business Overview

4.12 Viewpoint

4.12.1 Viewpoint Basic Information

4.12.2 Construction ERP Software Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.12.3 Viewpoint Construction ERP Software Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.12.4 Viewpoint Business Overview

4.13 ECi Software Solutions

4.13.1 ECi Software Solutions Basic Information

4.13.2 Construction ERP Software Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.13.3 ECi Software Solutions Construction ERP Software Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.13.4 ECi Software Solutions Business Overview

4.14 Microsoft

4.14.1 Microsoft Basic Information

4.14.2 Construction ERP Software Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.14.3 Microsoft Construction ERP Software Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.14.4 Microsoft Business Overview

4.15 PACT Software Services L.L.C

4.15.1 PACT Software Services L.L.C Basic Information

4.15.2 Construction ERP Software Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.15.3 PACT Software Services L.L.C Construction ERP Software Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.15.4 PACT Software Services L.L.C Business Overview

……..

