India Wearable Devices Market 2020 with Upcoming Update of Covid-19

The research report on India Wearable Devices Market gives the today’s industry data and future developments, allowing you to understand the products and quit customers using sales increase and profitability of the market. The record gives an in depth analysis of key drivers, leading market key players, key segments, and regions. Besides this, the experts have deeply studied one-of-a-kind geographical areas and presented aggressive situation to assist new entrants, main market players, and buyers decide emerging economies. These insights provided in the record would advantage market players to formulate strategies for the destiny and benefit a robust role within the worldwide market.

Check How COVID-19 impact on this Market. Need Sample with TOC? Click here https://www.researchtrades.com/request-sample/1574908

Wearable devices are portable smart devices that are worn on the body. The portfolio of these devices include wristband, smartwatch, smart glasses, and pulse oximeters among others. With upgradation of technologies such as the IoT, robotics, augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR), the popularity of wearable devices has increased rapidly in the country.

Market insights:

In terms of sales volume, since 2015, the popularity of wearable devices in the Indian market has gained momentum. The sales volume of wearable devices in the Indian market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~27.92% during the 2020-2025 period to reach a volume of 20.10 Mn units by 2025. Beside smartwatch and wristband devices, ear-worn devices have become prevalent in India in the last two years. The ear-worn devices segment gained a considerable market share in 2019 that led to the notable development of the overall wearable devices market. The growth of the market can be attributed to improved awareness among people regarding fitness and wellbeing, along with technological advancements, and availability of high-speed internet connectivity. Furthermore, several government initiatives such as the National Digital Health Mission, Self-reliant India, National Health Policy, Digital India and Make in India are considered to be major driving factors. However, lack of data privacy and security, and high price range of smart products are likely to hinder the rapid adoption of these devices.

Segment Insights:

Based on its product type, the wearable devices market in India has been segmented into wristband, smartwatch, ear-worn, and other wearable devices. As of 2019, the wearable devices market was dominated by the earwear segment, accounting for about 51% of the market’s total sales volume. The earwear market segment was followed by the wristband segment, holding about 41% of the total market share. Prior to 2019, the earwear segment was less popular among people, and therefore, was an insignificant contributor to the overall wearable devices market. However, with the transition from wired to wireless earphones, Bluetooth-enabled earphones gained widespread acceptance. Furthermore, major smartphone companies discontinued to provide earphones as a free accessory. Consequently, the earwear segment stood out as an outperformer. As an impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the earwear devices segment is anticipated to remain the fastest growing segment in the market during the 2020-2025 period, as a major portion of India’s population adopted wireless earphone devices owing to the increase in remote work culture and increased consumption of entertainment during the lockdown.

COVID-19 impact analysis:

The pandemic and the prolonged lockdown has generated a mixed impact on the wearable devices market in India. While the demand for wireless earwear devices and pulse oximeters skyrocketed, the quarter-to-quarter (Q1 2020-Q2 2020) sales volume of smartwatches and wristbands declined by almost 36%. The waning sales volume of these smart devices could be the result of the implementation of stay-at-home orders, reduced physical activities of individuals, and temporary shutdown of fitness centers.

Companies covered

*Titan Company Limited

*Apple India Private Limited

*Fitbit India Private Limited

*Fossil India Private Limited

*Garmin India Private Limited

*Google India Private Limited

*GOQii Technologies Private Limited

*Huawei India Private Limited

*Samsung India Electronics Private Limited

*Xiaomi Technology India Private Limited

*World of Play

*Blott Sports Technologies Private Limited

*Witworks Consumer Technologies Private Limited

*Actofit Wearable Technologies Private Limited

Direct [email protected] https://www.researchtrades.com/checkout/1574908

Contact us:

*Research Trades*

Contact No:+1 6269994607

SkypeID: researchtradescon

[email protected]

http://www.researchtrades.com