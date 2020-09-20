Articulated Hauler market is presumed to be valued at ~US$ by 2018 to 2028

Assessment of the Global Articulated Hauler Market

Fact. MR’s latest published report on the global Articulated Hauler market highlights the important parameters that are expected to influence market growth in the upcoming years. Further, by taking into account the historical data collected from the period 2015-2019 and analyzing the current trends and market scenario, the analysts offer highly accurate estimates regarding the future prospects of the market.

The study further highlights the key market trends in the current market landscape and its potential impact on the future dynamics of the market. The micro and macro-economic growth indicators are thoroughly investigated in the presented report while predicting the course of the Articulated Hauler market during the forecast period (2020-2025).

Critical Questions Answered

What is the projected market size of the Articulated Hauler market in 2019? What are the growth prospects of the emerging market players in the Articulated Hauler market? Who are the leading Articulated Hauler manufacturers? What is the most adopted distribution channel adopted by players in the Articulated Hauler market? The market in which region is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period?

Key Takeaways from the Articulated Hauler Market Report

Timeline of the technological developments within the Articulated Hauler market landscape

New product launches and innovations

Consumption analysis of the Articulated Hauler in end markets

Scope of innovation in the Articulated Hauler market

Winning strategies of established players in the Articulated Hauler market

Articulated Hauler Market Segmentation

The report is split into different market segments to enable readers to understand the various aspects of the Articulated Hauler market at the microscopic level. Different segments included in the presented report:

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape assessment offered in the articulated hauler market report is one of the most insightful section that delivers information of latest and notable developments undertaken by key players in the articulated hauler market. Some of the profiled players in the articulated hauler market include Volvo Group, Doosan Corporation, Caterpillar, Inc., Komatsu Ltd., Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd., Deere & Company, Liebherr Group, CNH Industrial N.V., XCMG Group and Bell Trucks America, Inc.

The articulated hauler market players are leveraging strategies such as the integration of advanced technologies and introduction of advanced models of articulated haulers.

Caterpillar, one of the top manufacturer in the articulated hauler market, re-introduced its Cat 740 GC articulated hauler – the 40-ton size range in the company’s articulated hauler range. The reintroduced model features an advanced automatic retarder-control system for improved operator efficiency.

Komatsu, a leader in the articulated hauler market has launched two new models of articulated haulers – 28t capacity HM300-5 and 40t capacity HM400-5, in June 2018. Both the articulated haulers feature low-emission Tier 4 Final emission certification and Komatsu’s advanced truck transmission system.

Bell Equipment, one of the articulated hauler specialists, showcased its four-wheel-drive, the Bell B30E 4×4 at the International Exhibition for Construction and Infrastructure (INTERMAT) 2018. The new articulated hauler design is suitable for small and medium-sized quarries with integrated aggregate production facilities.

Definition

Articulated hauler, also known as articulated dump truck or ADT, is a heavy-duty equipment used for the transportation of loads in rough terrains. Generally utilized as a dump truck, articulated hauler primarily has two units – a tractor and a hauler or dump body. The tractor trailer has an articulated frame that aids in greater maneuverability during the movements of articulated hauler on-site.

About the Report

Fact.MR’s latest study on the articulated hauler market is published in the report titled, “Articulated Hauler Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2018 to 2028”. The articulated hauler market report offers exhaustive information related to multiple market facets ranging from the global construction equipment industry outlook to industry trends and their relative impact on the growth of the articulated hauler market. A thorough analysis based on this extensive study has derived the most credible forecast of the articulated hauler market during the period of 2018-2028.

Segmentation

The articulated hauler market structure includes multiple segments that are categorized based on payload capacity, engine power and end-use industry. The articulated hauler market structure is determined after following the thorough research of the supply-demand equation in the construction equipment market, making the segmentation the most useful categories for users to completely fathom the progress of the articulated hauler market in detail.

The articulated hauler market study also includes regional analysis of a total seven regions including North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, APEJ, Japan and MEA.

Additional Questions Answered

The articulated hauler market report sheds lights on all the vital facets of the articulated hauler market in addition to the aforementioned key insights. In-depth analysis as such can enable users to understand articulated hauler market landscape and can provide answers to some of the bemusing questions of business professionals interested in the articulated hauler market.

What will be the impact of the global construction industry dynamics on the growth of articulated hauler market?

What are the key business strategies of market players in the articulated hauler market to maintain market sustainability?

Which will be the highly preferred payload capacity in the articulated haulers among end-use industries?

Research Methodology

The articulated hauler market report provides in-detailed discussion regarding the methodology of research followed during the course of the study of the articulated hauler market. A thorough discussion on the research methodology enables users to understand the study objectives and clarifies discrepancies related to the assumptions and forecast made in the articulated hauler market report.

The growth projection of each segment and sub-segment is accurately represented in the report along with relevant figures, tables, and graphs.

