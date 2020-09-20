Pickleball Equipment Market Dynamic Business Environment during 2018 to 2028

A recent study published by Fact.MR on the global Pickleball Equipment market offers an in-depth understanding of the overall prospects of the market. The study also broadly covers the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Pickleball Equipment market and offers insights related to how market participants should align their business operations to mitigate losses and retain their foothold in the current market landscape. Further, the summary of the key findings of the research along with the megatrends influencing the growth of the Pickleball Equipment market is highlighted in the presented study. The market introduction and definition is included to help our readers understand the basic concepts of the study on the Pickleball Equipment market.

As per the report, the Pickleball Equipment market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (20XX-20XX) and reach a value of ~US$XX towards the end of 2029. The regional trade analysis along with the leading importers and exporters is included in the study. In addition, the supply-demand analysis and the key developments in the Pickleball Equipment market are highlighted in the report. Although the Pickleball Equipment market is slated to grow at a consistent pace during the forecast period, the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to dent the growth of the market particularly in 2020.

Opportunities Flourish in Pickleball Sport & Equipment

Pickleball is witnessing a boom, with nearly 40% increase in the sport’s participation in the U.S. alone, according to the USA Pickleball Association (USAPA). Companies manufacturing pickleball equipment, such as Pickle Pro, are opening their own retail stores to boost their sales. Numerous sports equipment manufacturers are leveraging the opportunity, as the sport of pickleball expands beyond Baby Boomers and the retirees. New pickleball peddlers are on the rise, meanwhile well-established sporting goods manufacturers are entering the game.

A number of leading tennis companies are also entering into the pickleball courts, for example, Franklin and Head have their own booths for promoting their products. With the rise in pickleball’s popularity, companies are eyeing to capitalize on latent opportunities that the sport holds. Facilitated game and low-impact attributes of the sport have enhanced its accessibility to participants across all age-groups and athletic skills. Companies, such as Clay, have commenced introducing and selling lifestyle clothing, and are barely keeping up with demand.

