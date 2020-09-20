Hydrophobic Coating Market is Staring at a Promising Future Owing to High Demand for 2017 – 2025

Given the debilitating impact of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) on the Hydrophobic Coating market, companies are vying opportunities to stay afloat in the market landscape. Gain access to our latest research analysis on COVID-19 associated with the Hydrophobic Coating market and understand how market players are adopting new strategies to mitigate the impact of the pandemic.

Analysis of the Global Hydrophobic Coating Market

Persistence Market Research (PMR) recently published a market study which provides a detailed understanding of the various factors that are likely to influence the Hydrophobic Coating market in the forecast period (20XX-20XX). The study demonstrates the historical and current market trends to predict the roadmap of the Hydrophobic Coating market in the coming years. Further, the growth opportunities, capacity additions, and major limitations faced by market players in the Hydrophobic Coating market are discussed.

Regional Overview

Our team of analysts at PMR, trace the major developments within the Hydrophobic Coating landscape in various geographies. The market share and value of each region are discussed in the report along with graphs, tables, and figures.

Competitive Outlook

This chapter of the report discusses the ongoing developments, mergers and acquisitions of leading companies operating in the Hydrophobic Coating market. The product portfolio, pricing strategy, the regional and global presence of each company is thoroughly discussed in the report.

Product Adoption Analysis

The report offers crucial insights related to the adoption pattern, supply-demand ratio, and pricing structure of each product.

key players in hydrophobic coating market are expected to face intense competition from the local and regional players over the forecast period. The easy availability of raw materials, increasing end-use industries, immense scope of new product development is likely to open new opportunities for the industry players over the forecast period.

The anti-microbial coatings segment in the global hydrophobic coating market is expected to dominate over the forecast period owing to its increasing application in the medical industry. The high demand from medical and optical applications is supposed to drive the growth of this segment. The aerospace industry sector is expected to gain market share during the forecast period due to the increasing use of anti-corrosive and anti-wetting coatings.

Hydrophobic Coating Market: Segmentation

On the Basis of Properties, Hydrophobic Coating market is segmented into:

Anti-Microbial

Anti-Icing/Wetting

Anti-Fouling

Anti-Corrosion

Self-Cleaning

On the Basis of Application, Hydrophobic Coating market is segmented into:

Aerospace

Automotive

Construction

Medical

Optical

Hydrophobic Coating Market: Region Wise Outlook

The global hydrophobic coating market is segmented into the seven key regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). The APEJ region is expected to dominate the global hydrophobic coating market over the forecast period. Rapid growth in industries including automotive, construction, medical, and optical is supposed to drive the hydrophobic coating market in APEJ region over the forecast period. China is estimated to dominate the APEJ hydrophobic coating market due to the increase in automotive industry in this area. The growth in automotive production on account of rising demand for passenger cars is expected to drive the North America hydrophobic coating market over the forecast period. The increase in investment by the major players to set up new production sites in Western European countries is expected to drive the hydrophobic coating market in this area.

Hydrophobic Coating Market: Key Players

Hydrophobic Coating market has several global operators, some of the major stakeholders among them include

BASF SE

Aculon Inc.

3M Company

AkzoNobel N.V.

Accucoat Inc

NEI Corporation

NTT Advanced Technology Corporation

NANOKOTE

Precision Coating

Lotus Leaf Coatings, Inc.

