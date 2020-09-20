Fondant Market Poised to Grow at a CAGR of XX% Between 2018 – 2026

The continuing spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) amongst major global economies has become an important factor of concern for import and export activities. Learn how companies in the Fondant market are responding to the Coronavirus crisis by gaining efficacy in alternative strategies that are stabilizing various business activities. Browse through our latest research analysis on COVID-19 and its impact over the global market landscape.

The report on the global Fondant market published by Persistence Market Research (PMR) provides a clear understanding of the flight of the Fondant market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX). The study introspects the various factors that are tipped to influence the growth of the Fondant market in the upcoming years. The current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and major challenges faced by market players in the Fondant market are analyzed in the report.

The study reveals that the global Fondant market is projected to reach a market value of ~US$XX by the end of 20XX and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the assessment period. Further, a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Fondant market based on data collected from various credible sources in the market value chain is included in the report along with relevant tables, graphs, and figures.

Some of the key players operating in the global fondant market are Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods, NAFTA, Global Sugar Art, Kerekes Bakery & Restaurant Equipment Inc., Cake & Craft, WILTON BRANDS LLC, Barry Callebaut Schweiz AG, The Lucks Company among others.

Key Product Launches in Fondant Market

In Dec 2016, Barry Callebaut had launched specialty decorations portfolio with the launch of Mona Lisa Rolled Fondant. The product line was developed to offer solutions for the most common challenges cake artists encounter when working with fondant products.

Opportunities for Fondant Market Participants

The fondant market is anticipated to be positively influenced by evolving consumer preferences, and increasing number of fondant product variants. Catering the growing demand for cake or bakery products containing several health benefits is one of the key supply-side driver supporting the market growth. Fondant containing natural ingredients coupled lower product penetration level in developing economies is generating opportunities for both large scale and small scale manufacturers across the globe.

Brief Approach to Research

A modelling-based approach and triangulation methodology will be followed to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the applications, types, forms and end uses of the product segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data are collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes.

