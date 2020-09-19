Ethylene Butyl Acrylate Market– Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2026

The global Ethylene Butyl Acrylate market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Ethylene Butyl Acrylate market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

The following manufacturers are covered:

Arkema

DowDuPont

Exxon

Lucobit AG

Repsol SA

Lyondell Basell

INEOS

Jilin Petrochemical

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Ethyl Acrylate

2- Ethyl Hexyl Acrylate

Methyl Acrylate

Segment by Application

Packaging

Plastics

Paints And Polymers

Textiles

Leather

Surface Coatings

