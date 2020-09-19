Cardiac POC Testing Devices Value Projected to Expand by 2019-2025

The global Cardiac POC Testing Devices market registered a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2019 and is spectated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the foreseeable period 2019-2029. In terms of product type, segment holds the largest share, while segment 1 and segment 2 hold significant share in terms of end use.

The Cardiac POC Testing Devices market study outlines the key regions – Region 1 (Country 1, Country 2), region 2 (Country 1, Country 2), region 3 (Country 1, Country 2) and region 4 (Country 1, Country 2). All the consumption trends and adoption patterns of the Cardiac POC Testing Devices are covered in the report. Prominent players, including player 1, player 2, player 3 and player 4, among others, account for substantial shares in the global Cardiac POC Testing Devices market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Abbott

Abbott Laboratories

Roche Diagnostics

Beckman Coulter

BG Medicine

Boston Scientific Corp

Medtronic

Randox Laboratories

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Troponin test

Brain natriuretic peptide test

Others

Segment by Application

Government Hospital

Private Hospitals and Clinics

Healthcare organizations

Others

