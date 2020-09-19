Dental Implants Market Rising Trend Including Key Players Profile like Henry Schein, Inc., Zimmer Biomet, Bicon, LLC, Adin Dental Implant Systems Ltd

Global dental implants market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 5.2% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Some of the major players operating in this market are Danaher, Dentsply Sirona Inc., Henry Schein, Inc., Zimmer Biomet, Bicon, LLC, Adin Dental Implant Systems Ltd., Sigdent Dental Implants, Institut Straumann AG, Sweden & Martina S.p.A., BEGO GmbH & Co. KG, Neobiotech, Neoss Limited and Proscan, T-Plus Implant Tech. Co., Ltd, OSSTEM IMPLANT.CO., LTD, TOV Implant, Cortex, KYOCERA Corporation, DENTIUM, Alpha-Bio Tec Ltd and others.

The modern dental implantology is based on a biologic process called osseointegration, in which certain materials including metals like titanium or non-metals like ceramic, polymers which forms a bond to bone. The dental implant is placed such that it can be osseointegrate and later on, a dental prosthetic can be added. Due to rise in the geriatric population and awareness towards oral health the market is growing progressively. Dental implants are being preferred mostly by old age people followed by adults for prosthetic and aesthetic purposes. Various companies are engaged in manufacturing the dental implants for the market such as Institut Straumann AG, Danaher and Dentsply Sirona Inc. among others. In recent time with better advancements in technology as well as in materials, has increased the demand for dental implants. Increasing geriatric population is one of the major factors that help to grow the market as they require more artificial teeth or denture than young generations. There has been many product or technology launch, strategic decision taking place which is helping the market to grow. For instance, In October 2018, Dentsply Sirona announced the launch of Acuris an innovative implant solution which utilizes friction retention to secure the crown and cap. This acquisition will help the company to strengthen their market presence for the dental implants.

Material – Titanium Implants, Zirconium Implants

Design – Tapered Dental Implants, Parallel-Walled Dental Implants

Type – Root-Form Dental Implants, Plate-Form Dental Implants

Price – Premium Implants, Value Implants, Discounted Implants

Geography – North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Rise in the levels of cosmetic dentist procedures

Dental implants are an integral part of any surgical dental procedure, as they are the base for fitting any kind of crown, bridge, prosthetics or any aesthetic medical device pertaining to the mouth. These implants are being utilized in a significantly more ratio due to the rising amount of cosmetic procedures taking place globally. This trend has been supported by a rise of disposable income of individuals giving them the capability to undergo these procedures to improve their aesthetic appeal, as dental procedures are costly and many reimbursement providers do not cover dental/cosmetic procedure under their services.

The growing geriatric population globally is also one of the factors supporting this trend as this population group is more prone to improve their weak teeth and jaw.

Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope

Definition and forecast parameters

Methodology and forecast parameters

Data Sources

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Business trends

Regional trends

Product trends

End-use trends

Chapter 3: Industry Insights

Industry segmentation

Industry landscape

Vendor matrix

Technological and innovation landscape

