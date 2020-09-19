In Vitro Fertilization Market 2020: Industry Analysis and Detailed Profiles of Top Industry Players AMP Center St Roch, AVA International Clinic Scanfert, Bangkok IVF center

The following aspects are kept into view while formulating this Global In Vitro Fertilization Market report and include the market type, organization size, availability on-premises, end-users’ organization type, and availability in areas such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. This report also discusses what technologies need to be worked on in order to incentivize future growth, the effects they will have on the market, and how they can be used. Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand and current market dynamics is also performed here. This Global In Vitro Fertilization Market report provides an overview of the ABC industry which is gaining momentum in the last few years.

Global In Vitro Fertilization Market is expected to reach USD 847.8 billion by 2025, from USD 465.2 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 10.0 % during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for the historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Global In Vitro Fertilization Market, By Product (Reagents, Equipment),Type of Cycle (Fresh Non-Donor IVF Cycles, Frozen Non-Donor IVF Cycles, Frozen Donor IVF Cycles, Fresh Donor IVF Cycles), End User (Hospitals & Research Laboratories, Cryobanks ),Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Major Market Competitors/Players:

Some of the major players operating in global in- vitro fertilization market are Groupe Clinique Ambroise Paré, amedes MVZ Cologne GmbH, AMP Center St Roch, AVA International Clinic Scanfert, Bangkok IVF center, Betamedics, Biofertility Center, Bloom Healthcare, Bourn Hall Fertility Center, , Cardone & Associates Reproductive Medicine & Infertility, The Center for Advanced Reproductive Services, Chelsea and Westminster Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, Cloudnine Fertility, Conceptions Reproductive Associates of Colorado, Cyprus IVF Centre, Dansk Fertilitetsklinik, EUVITRO S.L.U., , Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein, LLP, Fertility First, IVF Centers Prof. Zech, Flinders Reproductive Medicine Pty Ltd, Genea Oxford Fertility Limited, IVF Spain, IVI Panama, KL Fertility & Gynaecology Centre, Lifesure Fertility and Gynaecology centre, Manipal Fertility, , Medfem Fertility Clinic, Monash IVF, OVA IVF Clinic Zurich, Procrea, RAPRUI S.r.l., SAFE FERTILITY CENTER, SANNO HOSPITAL, SIRM Fertility Clinics, Stork IVF Klinik, ARC-STER S.r.l., The Montreal Fertility Center, Thomson Medical Centre, TRIO Fertility, Virtus Health, VivaNeo, Die Kinderwunsch and among others.

Competitive Analysis:

The global In- Vitro Fertilization market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of In- Vitro Fertilization market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Market Definition:

In vitro fertilization is a procedure in which egg from women ovary are removed and after that the egg is fertilized with a sperm in a laboratory procedure, and then the fertilized egg is transfered into the women uterus. In vitro fertilization is used in the management of female infertility. In 2018, the Cooper Companies was announce that the Cooper Surgical acquired the assets of The Life Global Group and its affiliates which is a leading provider of invitrofertilization devices. In July 2018, Merck launched new product Geri Assess 2.0.This product is useful in automatic detection of embryo and blastocyst development, improving efficiency in assessment.

According to the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention in 2016, approximately 263,577 ART (Assisted Reproductive Technology) cycle was performed in US. As per the Human Fertilization and Embryology Authority in 2016, more than 68,000 IVF treatments were provided in U.K. In 2016 Birth rate from IVF has been increased to 85.0% in U.K. In 2016 around 20000 children’s were born by IVF. As per the published news “IVF Success Rates For Fertility Clinics in the United States” in 2016 and around 263,577 ART cycle was performed in U.S. Due to the increasing rate of infertility amongst the population, patients are opting the IVF Fertilization which is fuelling the growth of market.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Rising rate of infertility

Increasing in delayed pregnancies and rising awareness on personalized medicine.

Surge in IVF success rate Unfavourable Reimbursement Scenario.

Rise in disposable income worldwide.

High cost of treatment which is restraining this market.

Less awareness level for IVF in developing countries which is another restrain of this market.

Market Segmentation:

The global In vitro fertilization market is segmented based on product, type of cycle, end user and geographical segments.

Based on product, the market is segmented into reagents, equipment.

Based on reagents, the market is further segmented into embryo culture media, cryopreservation media, sperm processing media, OVUM processing media.

Based on equipment, the market is further segmented into imaging systems, sperm separation systems, cabinets, OVUM aspiration pumps, incubators, micromanipulator systems, gas analysers, laser systems, accessories, cryo systems, anti-vibration tables, witness systems.

Based on type of cycle, the market is segmented into fresh non-donor IVF cycles, frozen non-donor IVF cycles, frozen donor IVF cycles, fresh donor IVF cycles.

Based on end user, the market is segmented into fertility clinics & surgical centers, hospitals & research laboratories, cryobanks.

Based on geography, the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2018, Merck launched new products QBOX IVF. This product useful in data transfer between lab instrument and electronic medical record provider. It is provide support healthcare professionals in fertility.

In February 2016, Adelaide biotech company, a reproductive health science company expanded IVF expertise into other DNA testing area by the launch of new product. This screening kits count the number of chromosomes in embryo to transfer in an IVFcycle.

