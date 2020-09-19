R&D Activities to Fast-track the Growth of the Transportation Management Solution Market Between 2017 – 2027

The ever-evolving Coronavirus (COVID-19) has caused interruptions in supply chains of companies in the Transportation Management Solution market. Through careful analysis of the COVID-19, our analysts at PMR offer you a bird’s eye view of the current on goings of top tier companies in the Transportation Management Solution market. Learn how leading companies are striking potential partnership agreements to generate sales in the Transportation Management Solution market.

The recently published market study on the global Transportation Management Solution market by Persistence Market Research (PMR) offers an elaborate analysis of the different market parameters that are poised to influence the overall dynamics of the Transportation Management Solution market. Further, the study reveals that the global Transportation Management Solution market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period (20XX-20XX) and reach a market value of ~US$ by the end of 20XX.

The presented study provides critical insights related to the future prospects of the Transportation Management Solution market by analyzing the different segments and sub-segments of the Transportation Management Solution market. Further, the report is divided into different sections to provide readers a clear understanding of the different aspects of the Transportation Management Solution market.

Key Players

Some of the key players of Transportation management solution market are: Descartes System Group, JDA Software Group, Manhattan Associates, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, 3GTMS Inc., Cargo Smart Ltd., Lean Logistics Inc., Precision Software Inc., and One Network Enterprise

Transportation Management Solution Market: Regional Overview

Presently, North America is holding the largest market share of transportation management system as growing demand and preference for S-a-a-S based solution. Additionally, increase in usage of RFID technology in supply chain sustain the growth of transportation management solution in positive manner.

The market of Transportation management solution is witnessing slow growth rate in European and Asia pacific region owing to slow deployment of transportation management system solutions.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Transportation Management Solution Segments

Transportation Management Solution Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2014 – 2016

Transportation Management Solution Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2027

Value Chain

Transportation Management Solution Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Transportation Management Solution Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Transportation Management Solution, market includes development in the following regions:

North America US Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Europe U.K. France Germany Poland Russia

Asia Pacific Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Other Middle East North Africa South Africa Other Africa



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

