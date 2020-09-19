Magnesium Oxide Market – Comparative Analysis by 2025

The global Magnesium Oxide market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Magnesium Oxide market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

Segment by Type, the Magnesium Oxide market is segmented into

Dead-Burned Magnesium Oxide (DBM)

Fused Magnesium Oxide (FM)

Caustic Calcined Magnesium Oxide (CCM)

Synthetic Magnesium Oxide

Segment by Application, the Magnesium Oxide market is segmented into

Refractories Industry

Agriculture Industry

Chemical Industry

Construction Industry

Other

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Magnesium Oxide market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Magnesium Oxide market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Magnesium Oxide Market Share Analysis

Magnesium Oxide market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players.

The major vendors covered:

RHI-Magnesita

Magnezit Group

SMZ Jelsava

Martin Marietta Magnesia Specialties

Kumas Magnesite Works

Nedmag Industries

Grecian Magnesite

Navarras SA

Primier Magnesia

Baymag

Industrias Penoles

Ube Material Industries

ICL Industrial

Imerys

Haicheng Houying Group

Haicheng Magnesite Refractory

Haicheng Huayu Group

Jiachen Group

Liaoning Jinding Magnesite

Liaoning Wang Cheng Magnesium Group

Qinghua Refractory Group

Dashiqiao Huamei Group



