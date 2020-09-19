KNX Products Market is Booming Worldwide by key players: Schneider, ABB, SIEMENS, Hager (Berker), Legrand, Somfy, JUNG, GIRA, HDL, STEINEL, Urmet, GVS, B.E.G., Bonzi, JOBO Smartech, Tiansu, Theben AG, Rishun Technology

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global KNX Products Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2020-2026“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global KNX Products market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global KNX Products market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global KNX Products market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Schneider, ABB, SIEMENS, Hager (Berker), Legrand, Somfy, JUNG, GIRA, HDL, STEINEL, Urmet, GVS, B.E.G., Bonzi, JOBO Smartech, Tiansu, Theben AG, Rishun Technology Market Segment by Product Type: , Energy Management, HVAC Systems, Blinds & Shutters, Metering, Remote Control, Monitoring Systems, Fire & Smoke Detection, White Goods, Lighting, Others Market Segment by Application: , Commercial Building, Residential Building, Others

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global KNX Products market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the KNX Products market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the KNX Products industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global KNX Products market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global KNX Products market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global KNX Products market

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top KNX Products Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue 1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global KNX Products Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 Energy Management

1.3.3 HVAC Systems

1.3.4 Blinds & Shutters

1.3.5 Metering

1.3.6 Remote Control

1.3.7 Monitoring Systems

1.3.8 Fire & Smoke Detection

1.3.9 White Goods

1.3.10 Lighting

1.3.11 Others

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global KNX Products Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Commercial Building

1.4.3 Residential Building

1.4.4 Others 1.5 Study Objectives 1.6 Years Considered 2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global KNX Products Production Capacity Analysis

2.1.1 Global KNX Products Production Value (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global KNX Products Production Capacity(2015-2026)

2.1.3 Global KNX Products Production (2015-2026)

2.1.4 Global KNX Products Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Global KNX Products Market Size Growth Potential by Key Producing Regions

2.2.1 Global KNX Products Market Size by Key Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2026

2.2.2 Global KNX Products Market Share by Key Producing Regions: 2021 VS 2026 2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 KNX Products Market Trends

2.3.2 KNX Products Market Drivers

2.3.3 KNX Products Market Challenges

2.3.4 KNX Products Market Restraints

2.3.5 Primary Interviews with Key KNX Products Players: Views for Future 3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Manufacturers by KNX Products Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Manufacturers by KNX Products Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Manufacturers by KNX Products Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by KNX Products Production in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers by KNX Products Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Manufacturers by KNX Products Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by KNX Products Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global KNX Products Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in KNX Products as of 2019)

3.4 Global KNX Products Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers KNX Products Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into KNX Products Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers KNX Products Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Estimate and Forecast by Type

4.1 Global KNX Products Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global KNX Products Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global KNX Products Production Value Market Share by Type

4.1.3 KNX Products Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global KNX Products Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global KNX Products Production Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global KNX Products Production Value Market Share Forecast by Type

4.2.3 KNX Products Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global KNX Products Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global KNX Products Consumption by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global KNX Products Consumption by Application (2021-2026) 6 Production by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

6.1 Global KNX Products Production (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 Global KNX Products Production Value (History Data) by Regions

6.3 North America

6.3.1 North America KNX Products Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.2 North America KNX Products Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Key Players Market Share in North America

6.3.4 North America KNX Products Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.4 Europe

6.4.1 Europe KNX Products Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.2 Europe KNX Products Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.3 Key Players Market Share in Europe

6.4.4 Europe KNX Products Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.5 Japan

6.5.1 Japan KNX Products Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.2 Japan KNX Products Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Key Players Market Share in Japan

6.5.4 Japan KNX Products Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.6 China

6.6.1 China KNX Products Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.2 China KNX Products Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.3 Key Players Market Share in China

6.6.4 China KNX Products Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.7.1 Southeast Asia KNX Products Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.7.2 Southeast Asia KNX Products Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.7.3 Key Players Market Share in Southeast Asia

6.7.4 Southeast Asia KNX Products Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.8 India

6.8.1 India KNX Products Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.8.2 India KNX Products Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.8.3 Key Players Market Share in India

6.8.4 India KNX Products Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.9 Mid East & Africa

6.9.1 Mid East & Africa KNX Products Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.9.2 Mid East & Africa KNX Products Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.9.3 Key Players Market Share in Mid East & Africa

6.9.4 Mid East & Africa KNX Products Import & Export (2015-2020) 7 KNX Products Consumption by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

7.1 Global KNX Products Consumption (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Top KNX Products Consumers (regions/countries) Ranking and Share of Total KNX Products Consumption in 2015 VS 2019 7.3 North America

7.3.1 North America KNX Products Consumption by Type

7.3.2 North America KNX Products Consumption by Application

7.3.3 North America KNX Products Consumption by Countries

7.3.4 U.S.

7.3.5 Canada 7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Europe KNX Products Consumption by Type

7.4.2 Europe KNX Products Consumption by Application

7.4.3 Europe KNX Products Consumption by Countries

7.4.4 Germany

7.4.5 France

7.4.6 U.K.

7.4.7 Italy

7.4.8 Russia 7.5 Asia Pacific

7.5.1 Asia Pacific KNX Products Consumption by Type

7.5.2 Asia Pacific KNX Products Consumption by Application

7.5.3 Asia Pacific KNX Products Consumption by Regions

7.5.4 China

7.5.5 Japan

7.5.6 South Korea

7.5.7 India

7.5.8 Australia

7.5.9 Taiwan

7.5.10 Indonesia

7.5.11 Thailand

7.5.12 Malaysia

7.5.13 Philippines

7.5.14 Vietnam 7.6 Central & South America

7.6.1 Central & South America KNX Products Consumption by Type

7.6.2 Central & South America KNX Products Consumption by Application

7.6.3 Central & South America KNX Products Consumption by Countries

7.6.4 Mexico

7.6.5 Brazil

7.6.6 Argentina 7.7 Middle East and Africa

7.7.1 Middle East and Africa KNX Products Consumption by Type

7.7.2 Middle East and Africa KNX Products Consumption by Application

7.7.3 Central & South America KNX Products Consumption by Countries

7.7.4 Turkey

7.7.5 Saudi Arabia

7.7.6 U.A.E 8 Company Profiles

8.1 Schneider

8.1.1 Schneider Corporation Information

8.1.2 Schneider Business Overview and Total Revenue and Total Revenue

8.1.3 Schneider KNX Products Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 KNX Products Products and Services

8.1.5 Schneider SWOT Analysis

8.1.6 Schneider Recent Developments

8.2 ABB

8.2.1 ABB Corporation Information

8.2.2 ABB Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.2.3 ABB KNX Products Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 KNX Products Products and Services

8.2.5 ABB SWOT Analysis

8.2.6 ABB Recent Developments

8.3 SIEMENS

8.3.1 SIEMENS Corporation Information

8.3.2 SIEMENS Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.3.3 SIEMENS KNX Products Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 KNX Products Products and Services

8.3.5 SIEMENS SWOT Analysis

8.3.6 SIEMENS Recent Developments

8.4 Hager (Berker)

8.4.1 Hager (Berker) Corporation Information

8.4.2 Hager (Berker) Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.4.3 Hager (Berker) KNX Products Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 KNX Products Products and Services

8.4.5 Hager (Berker) SWOT Analysis

8.4.6 Hager (Berker) Recent Developments

8.5 Legrand

8.5.1 Legrand Corporation Information

8.5.2 Legrand Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.5.3 Legrand KNX Products Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 KNX Products Products and Services

8.5.5 Legrand SWOT Analysis

8.5.6 Legrand Recent Developments

8.6 Somfy

8.6.1 Somfy Corporation Information

8.6.2 Somfy Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.6.3 Somfy KNX Products Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 KNX Products Products and Services

8.6.5 Somfy SWOT Analysis

8.6.6 Somfy Recent Developments

8.7 JUNG

8.7.1 JUNG Corporation Information

8.7.2 JUNG Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.7.3 JUNG KNX Products Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 KNX Products Products and Services

8.7.5 JUNG SWOT Analysis

8.7.6 JUNG Recent Developments

8.8 GIRA

8.8.1 GIRA Corporation Information

8.8.2 GIRA Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.8.3 GIRA KNX Products Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 KNX Products Products and Services

8.8.5 GIRA SWOT Analysis

8.8.6 GIRA Recent Developments

8.9 HDL

8.9.1 HDL Corporation Information

8.9.2 HDL Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.9.3 HDL KNX Products Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 KNX Products Products and Services

8.9.5 HDL SWOT Analysis

8.9.6 HDL Recent Developments

8.10 STEINEL

8.10.1 STEINEL Corporation Information

8.10.2 STEINEL Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.10.3 STEINEL KNX Products Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 KNX Products Products and Services

8.10.5 STEINEL SWOT Analysis

8.10.6 STEINEL Recent Developments

8.11 Urmet

8.11.1 Urmet Corporation Information

8.11.2 Urmet Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.11.3 Urmet KNX Products Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 KNX Products Products and Services

8.11.5 Urmet SWOT Analysis

8.11.6 Urmet Recent Developments

8.12 GVS

8.12.1 GVS Corporation Information

8.12.2 GVS Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.12.3 GVS KNX Products Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 KNX Products Products and Services

8.12.5 GVS SWOT Analysis

8.12.6 GVS Recent Developments

8.13 B.E.G.

8.13.1 B.E.G. Corporation Information

8.13.2 B.E.G. Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.13.3 B.E.G. KNX Products Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 KNX Products Products and Services

8.13.5 B.E.G. SWOT Analysis

8.13.6 B.E.G. Recent Developments

8.14 Bonzi

8.14.1 Bonzi Corporation Information

8.14.2 Bonzi Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.14.3 Bonzi KNX Products Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 KNX Products Products and Services

8.14.5 Bonzi SWOT Analysis

8.14.6 Bonzi Recent Developments

8.15 JOBO Smartech

8.15.1 JOBO Smartech Corporation Information

8.15.2 JOBO Smartech Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.15.3 JOBO Smartech KNX Products Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 KNX Products Products and Services

8.15.5 JOBO Smartech SWOT Analysis

8.15.6 JOBO Smartech Recent Developments

8.16 Tiansu

8.16.1 Tiansu Corporation Information

8.16.2 Tiansu Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.16.3 Tiansu KNX Products Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.16.4 KNX Products Products and Services

8.16.5 Tiansu SWOT Analysis

8.16.6 Tiansu Recent Developments

8.17 Theben AG

8.17.1 Theben AG Corporation Information

8.17.2 Theben AG Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.17.3 Theben AG KNX Products Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.17.4 KNX Products Products and Services

8.17.5 Theben AG SWOT Analysis

8.17.6 Theben AG Recent Developments

8.18 Rishun Technology

8.18.1 Rishun Technology Corporation Information

8.18.2 Rishun Technology Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.18.3 Rishun Technology KNX Products Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.18.4 KNX Products Products and Services

8.18.5 Rishun Technology SWOT Analysis

8.18.6 Rishun Technology Recent Developments 9 KNX Products Production Side by Producing Regions (Countries)

9.1 Global KNX Products Production Value Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

9.2 KNX Products Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Key KNX Products Producing Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 Japan

9.3.4 China

9.3.5 Southeast Asia

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Mid East & Africa 10 KNX Products Consumption Forecast by Top Consumers (Regions/Countries)

10.1 Global KNX Products Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.2.1 North America KNX Products Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.2.2 North America KNX Products Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.3.1 Europe KNX Products Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Europe KNX Products Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.4.1 Asia Pacific KNX Products Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.4.1 Asia Pacific KNX Products Consumption Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.5.1 Latin America KNX Products Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.5.2 Latin America KNX Products Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.6.1 Middle East and Africa KNX Products Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.6.2 Middle East and Africa KNX Products Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026) 11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 KNX Products Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 KNX Products Sales Channels

11.2.2 KNX Products Distributors

11.3 KNX Products Customers 12 Key Findings 13 Appendix 13.1 Research Methodology 13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 13.1.2 Data Source 13.2 Author Details 13.3 Disclaimer

