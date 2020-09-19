Non-Woven Fabric to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2019-2025

Global Non-Woven Fabric Market Viewpoint

In this Non-Woven Fabric market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

Segment by Type, the Non-Woven Fabric market is segmented into

Meltblown

Spunbonded

Spunlace

Needle Punch

Others

Segment by Application, the Non-Woven Fabric market is segmented into

Hygiene

Construction

Filtration

Automotive

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Non-Woven Fabric market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Non-Woven Fabric market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Non-Woven Fabric Market Share Analysis

Non-Woven Fabric market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Non-Woven Fabric business, the date to enter into the Non-Woven Fabric market, Non-Woven Fabric product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

AVINTIV

Freudenberg

DowDuPont

Ahlstrom

Kimberly-Clark

Fitesa

Glatfelter

Johns Manville

Low & Bonar

Georgia-Pacific

Lydall

Avgol

Hollingsworth & Vose

Toray

First Quality

Fibertex

PEGAS

Asahi Kasei

Mitsui

Kingsafe Group

Dalian Ruiguang Group

Huifeng Nonwoven

Beautiful Nonwoven

Jinsheng Huihuang

