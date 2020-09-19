Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Market is Booming Worldwide by key players: NUVVE, Enel Energia, Moixa, E.ON, The Mobility House, Tennet, Fermata Energy, KEPCO, EDF Energy, Tokyo Electric Power, ActewAGL

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

NUVVE, Enel Energia, Moixa, E.ON, The Mobility House, Tennet, Fermata Energy, KEPCO, EDF Energy, Tokyo Electric Power, ActewAGL Market Segment by Product Type: , Unidirectional V2G, Bidirectional V2G Market Segment by Application: Battery Electric Vehicles, Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles, Fuel Cell Vehicles

Get PDF Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2149933/global-vehicle-to-grid-v2g-market For Customization in the Report Drop Your Query Here: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2149933/global-vehicle-to-grid-v2g-market Buy Now: https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/234f2c767e1b6e847fdc58bc56003522,0,1,global-vehicle-to-grid-v2g-market

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) market

TOC

1 Market Overview of Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G)

1.1 Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Market Overview

1.1.1 Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions, Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Latin America Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 2 Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 Unidirectional V2G

2.5 Bidirectional V2G 3 Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 Battery Electric Vehicles

3.5 Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles

3.6 Fuel Cell Vehicles 4 Global Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Market Size by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Market

4.4 Global Top Players Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 NUVVE

5.1.1 NUVVE Profile

5.1.2 NUVVE Main Business

5.1.3 NUVVE Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 NUVVE Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.1.5 NUVVE Recent Developments

5.2 Enel Energia

5.2.1 Enel Energia Profile

5.2.2 Enel Energia Main Business

5.2.3 Enel Energia Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Enel Energia Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.2.5 Enel Energia Recent Developments

5.3 Moixa

5.5.1 Moixa Profile

5.3.2 Moixa Main Business

5.3.3 Moixa Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Moixa Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.3.5 E.ON Recent Developments

5.4 E.ON

5.4.1 E.ON Profile

5.4.2 E.ON Main Business

5.4.3 E.ON Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 E.ON Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.4.5 E.ON Recent Developments

5.5 The Mobility House

5.5.1 The Mobility House Profile

5.5.2 The Mobility House Main Business

5.5.3 The Mobility House Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 The Mobility House Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.5.5 The Mobility House Recent Developments

5.6 Tennet

5.6.1 Tennet Profile

5.6.2 Tennet Main Business

5.6.3 Tennet Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Tennet Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.6.5 Tennet Recent Developments

5.7 Fermata Energy

5.7.1 Fermata Energy Profile

5.7.2 Fermata Energy Main Business

5.7.3 Fermata Energy Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Fermata Energy Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.7.5 Fermata Energy Recent Developments

5.8 KEPCO

5.8.1 KEPCO Profile

5.8.2 KEPCO Main Business

5.8.3 KEPCO Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 KEPCO Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.8.5 KEPCO Recent Developments

5.9 EDF Energy

5.9.1 EDF Energy Profile

5.9.2 EDF Energy Main Business

5.9.3 EDF Energy Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 EDF Energy Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.9.5 EDF Energy Recent Developments

5.10 Tokyo Electric Power

5.10.1 Tokyo Electric Power Profile

5.10.2 Tokyo Electric Power Main Business

5.10.3 Tokyo Electric Power Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Tokyo Electric Power Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.10.5 Tokyo Electric Power Recent Developments

5.11 ActewAGL

5.11.1 ActewAGL Profile

5.11.2 ActewAGL Main Business

5.11.3 ActewAGL Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 ActewAGL Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.11.5 ActewAGL Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Market Size by Country

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Market Size by Country

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Market Size by Region

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Market Size by Country

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Market Size by Country

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Market Dynamics

11.1 Industry Trends

11.2 Market Drivers

11.3 Market Challenges

11.4 Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source 13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.