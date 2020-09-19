Tuberculosis (TB) Diagnostics Market is Booming Worldwide by key players: Danaher, Roche, Thermo Fisher Scientific, BD, Abbott, Hologic, Qiagen, BioMerieux, Hain Lifescience, Oxford Immunotec

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Tuberculosis (TB) Diagnostics Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Tuberculosis (TB) Diagnostics market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Tuberculosis (TB) Diagnostics market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Tuberculosis (TB) Diagnostics market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Danaher, Roche, Thermo Fisher Scientific, BD, Abbott, Hologic, Qiagen, BioMerieux, Hain Lifescience, Oxford Immunotec Market Segment by Product Type: , Culture-Based Diagnostics, Sputum Smear Microscopy, Rapid Molecular Diagnostics, Others Market Segment by Application: Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospitals, Others

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Tuberculosis (TB) Diagnostics market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Tuberculosis (TB) Diagnostics market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Tuberculosis (TB) Diagnostics industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Tuberculosis (TB) Diagnostics market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Tuberculosis (TB) Diagnostics market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Tuberculosis (TB) Diagnostics market

TOC

1 Market Overview of Tuberculosis (TB) Diagnostics

1.1 Tuberculosis (TB) Diagnostics Market Overview

1.1.1 Tuberculosis (TB) Diagnostics Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Tuberculosis (TB) Diagnostics Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Tuberculosis (TB) Diagnostics Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Tuberculosis (TB) Diagnostics Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Tuberculosis (TB) Diagnostics Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions, Tuberculosis (TB) Diagnostics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Tuberculosis (TB) Diagnostics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Tuberculosis (TB) Diagnostics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Tuberculosis (TB) Diagnostics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Latin America Tuberculosis (TB) Diagnostics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Tuberculosis (TB) Diagnostics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 2 Tuberculosis (TB) Diagnostics Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Tuberculosis (TB) Diagnostics Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Tuberculosis (TB) Diagnostics Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Tuberculosis (TB) Diagnostics Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 Culture-Based Diagnostics

2.5 Sputum Smear Microscopy

2.6 Rapid Molecular Diagnostics

2.7 Others 3 Tuberculosis (TB) Diagnostics Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Tuberculosis (TB) Diagnostics Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Tuberculosis (TB) Diagnostics Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Tuberculosis (TB) Diagnostics Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 Diagnostic Laboratories

3.5 Hospitals

3.6 Others 4 Global Tuberculosis (TB) Diagnostics Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Tuberculosis (TB) Diagnostics Market Size by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Tuberculosis (TB) Diagnostics as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Tuberculosis (TB) Diagnostics Market

4.4 Global Top Players Tuberculosis (TB) Diagnostics Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Tuberculosis (TB) Diagnostics Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Tuberculosis (TB) Diagnostics Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Danaher

5.1.1 Danaher Profile

5.1.2 Danaher Main Business

5.1.3 Danaher Tuberculosis (TB) Diagnostics Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Danaher Tuberculosis (TB) Diagnostics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.1.5 Danaher Recent Developments

5.2 Roche

5.2.1 Roche Profile

5.2.2 Roche Main Business

5.2.3 Roche Tuberculosis (TB) Diagnostics Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Roche Tuberculosis (TB) Diagnostics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.2.5 Roche Recent Developments

5.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific

5.5.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

5.3.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific Main Business

5.3.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific Tuberculosis (TB) Diagnostics Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific Tuberculosis (TB) Diagnostics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.3.5 BD Recent Developments

5.4 BD

5.4.1 BD Profile

5.4.2 BD Main Business

5.4.3 BD Tuberculosis (TB) Diagnostics Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 BD Tuberculosis (TB) Diagnostics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.4.5 BD Recent Developments

5.5 Abbott

5.5.1 Abbott Profile

5.5.2 Abbott Main Business

5.5.3 Abbott Tuberculosis (TB) Diagnostics Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Abbott Tuberculosis (TB) Diagnostics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.5.5 Abbott Recent Developments

5.6 Hologic

5.6.1 Hologic Profile

5.6.2 Hologic Main Business

5.6.3 Hologic Tuberculosis (TB) Diagnostics Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Hologic Tuberculosis (TB) Diagnostics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.6.5 Hologic Recent Developments

5.7 Qiagen

5.7.1 Qiagen Profile

5.7.2 Qiagen Main Business

5.7.3 Qiagen Tuberculosis (TB) Diagnostics Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Qiagen Tuberculosis (TB) Diagnostics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.7.5 Qiagen Recent Developments

5.8 BioMerieux

5.8.1 BioMerieux Profile

5.8.2 BioMerieux Main Business

5.8.3 BioMerieux Tuberculosis (TB) Diagnostics Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 BioMerieux Tuberculosis (TB) Diagnostics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.8.5 BioMerieux Recent Developments

5.9 Hain Lifescience

5.9.1 Hain Lifescience Profile

5.9.2 Hain Lifescience Main Business

5.9.3 Hain Lifescience Tuberculosis (TB) Diagnostics Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Hain Lifescience Tuberculosis (TB) Diagnostics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.9.5 Hain Lifescience Recent Developments

5.10 Oxford Immunotec

5.10.1 Oxford Immunotec Profile

5.10.2 Oxford Immunotec Main Business

5.10.3 Oxford Immunotec Tuberculosis (TB) Diagnostics Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Oxford Immunotec Tuberculosis (TB) Diagnostics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.10.5 Oxford Immunotec Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Tuberculosis (TB) Diagnostics Market Size by Country

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Tuberculosis (TB) Diagnostics Market Size by Country

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Tuberculosis (TB) Diagnostics Market Size by Region

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Tuberculosis (TB) Diagnostics Market Size by Country

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Tuberculosis (TB) Diagnostics Market Size by Country

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Tuberculosis (TB) Diagnostics Market Dynamics

11.1 Industry Trends

11.2 Market Drivers

11.3 Market Challenges

11.4 Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source 13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

