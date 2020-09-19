Global Pathogen-Specific Kits Market To Hit Smashing CAGR Growth of 12.7% Forecast By 2027: Strategic Moves of Emerging Players Like bioMrieux SA, Genetic Signatures, Diagenode Diagnostics, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA

Pathogen-specific kits market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to grow at a CAGR of 12.7% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Rising number of foodborne illness is expected to create new opportunity for the market.
Rising number of foodborne illness is expected to create new opportunity for the market.
Increasing demand for faster & reliable test results is expected to enhance the market growth. Some of the other factor such as increasing R&D activities, rising acceptance of PCR & immunoassay-based technologies, rising awareness about food contamination and rising awareness about the advantages of pathogen specific kits is expected to enhance market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.
Segmentation: Pathogen-Specific Kits Market
By Contaminant Type
(E Coli, Salmonella, Listeria, Campylobacter, Pseudomonas, Cronobacter, Coliforms, Clostridium perfringens, Legionella, Others),
Type
(Products, Services),
Food Type
(Meat & Poultry, Dairy, Processed Food, Fruits & Vegetables, Cereals & Grains, Beverage, Water, Pharma Drugs, Others),
Consumer Type
(Service Lab, Industry, Governmental/Non-Profit Organization),
Application
(Food Safety, Diagnostics, Pathology, Clinical Research, Forensics, Drug Delivery),
End-Users
(Diagnostic Centers, Pathology Laboratories, Hospitals, Blood Banks, Pharmaceutical Companies),
Distribution Channel
(Direct Tender, Retail Sales),
Country
(U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia- Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
Table Of Content:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Global Pathogen-Specific Kits Market Landscape
Part 04: Global Pathogen-Specific Kits Market Sizing
Part 05: Global Pathogen-Specific Kits Market Segmentation By Product
Part 06: Five Forces Analysis
Part 07: Customer Landscape
Part 08: Geographic Landscape
Part 09: Decision Framework
Part 10: Drivers And Challenges
Part 11: Market Trends
Part 12: Vendor Landscape
Part 13: Vendor Analysis
