Global Oral Care/Oral Hygiene Market Analysis on Business Influencing Factors 2020:Procter & Gamble, Unilever, Koninklijke Philips N.V., GlaxoSmithKline plc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., GC Corporation, Dr. Fresh, LLC

Global oral care/oral hygiene market is registering a steady CAGR of 3.60% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market value can be attributed to the rising awareness regarding oral hygiene and surging prevalence of dental caries.

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global oral care/oral hygiene market are Colgate-Palmolive Company, Procter & Gamble, Unilever, Koninklijke Philips N.V., GlaxoSmithKline plc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., GC Corporation, Dr. Fresh, LLC., 3M, Young Innovations, Inc., Ultradent Products Inc., Lion Corporation, Henkel Adhesives Technologies India Private Limited, Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, Sunstar Suisse S.A., Kao Corporation, Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research, Church & Dwight Co., Inc among others.

Market Drivers

Growing awareness on oral hygiene, is driving this market

Technological enhancement in oral care products, fosters the market growth

Increasing incidence of dental caries, is helping in the growth of the market

Continuous introduction and innovations, drives the market growth

Market Restraints

Biocompatibility issues, hamper the growth of the market

Competitive pricing pressure faced by prominent players, hampers the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2018, Anchor Health and Beauty Care (AHBC) plans to re-launch its entire range of products. The firm is expanding its footprint globally with offering wide range of oral care and beauty products. Great quality products at value for money price to consumers are always offered by Anchor.

In February 2016, Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited launches “Pain Out”, India’s first express tooth pain relief product. Colgate has created a unique segment “express tooth pain relief” by launching “Pain Out”. This product offers temporary relief and enhances the product portfolio of the company.

Segmentation: Global Oral Care/Oral Hygiene Market

By Product

Toothpastes Pastes Gels Powders Polishes

Toothbrushes and Accessories Toothbrushes Manual Toothbrushes Electric Toothbrushes Battery-powered Toothbrushes Replacement Toothbrush Heads

Mouthwashes/Rinses Non-medicated Mouthwashes Medicated Mouthwashes

Dental Accessories/Ancillaries Dental Flosses Breath Fresheners Cosmetic Dental Whitening Products Dental Water Jets

Denture Products Fixatives Other Denture Products

Dental Prosthesis Cleaning Solutions

By Distribution Channel

Consumer Stores

Retail Pharmacies

Online Distribution

Dental Dispensaries

Drug Store

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

