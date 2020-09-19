Growing Awareness Related to Sludge Treatment Chemicals is Anticipated to Accelerate the Growth of the Sludge Treatment Chemicals Market 2015 – 2021

Global Sludge Treatment Chemicals Market Analysis

Persistence Market Research, in a recently published market study, offers valuable insights related to the overall dynamics of the Sludge Treatment Chemicals market in the current scenario. Further, the report assesses the future prospects of the Sludge Treatment Chemicals by analyzing the various market elements including the current trends, opportunities, restraints, and market drivers. The COVID-19 analysis section within the report offers timely insights regarding the impact of the global pandemic on the market. The presented study also offers data regarding the business and supply chain continuity strategies that are likely to assist stakeholders in the long-run.

As per the report, the Sludge Treatment Chemicals market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and exceed a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029. Some of the leading factors that are expected to drive the growth of the market include, focus towards research and development, innovations, and evolving consumer preferences among others.

key players in the sludge treatment chemicals market are continuously struggling for product development through extensive research and development. Development of odour control products and product differentiation is proving to be a trend in the global sludge treatment chemicals market. Moreover, the reuse of treated sludge in agriculture or as an admixture in cement is anticipated to prove to be a traction in sludge treatment chemicals market.

The global sludge treatment chemicals market is segmented based on type as

Coagulants

Flocculants

Disinfectants

Others

Flocculants is expected to contribute maximum share in the global sludge treatment chemicals market.

The global sludge treatment chemicals market is also segmented on the basis of end use industry as

Automotive

Metal processing

Oil and gas

Food and beverages

Chemical

Electronics

Others (paper and pulp, personal care products)

The global sludge treatment chemicals market is segmented into seven key regions on the basis of geography as North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Japan. North America holds the largest market position in the global sludge treatment chemicals market. United States is expected to continue be the largest consumer of sludge treatment chemicals in the forecast period. Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing region with maximum CAGR in the global sludge treatment chemicals market. The rapid industrialization in the developing countries such as India and China is expected to boost the sludge treatment chemicals market in the upcoming years.

Some of the key players identified in the sludge treatment chemicals market are

BASF SE

Kemira Oyj.

Ashland Inc.

Kurita Water Industries Ltd.

Akzonobel N.V

GE Corporation

Ovivo Inc.

SNF (UK) Company

