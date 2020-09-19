LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Market Insights and Forecast to 2026“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

, Keysight, National Instruments, Viavi Solutions, Fortive Corporation, Astronics Corporation, Teledyne Lecroy, Rohde & Schwarz, Ametek (VTI Instruments), Teradyne, Pickering Interfaces, Giga-Tronics, Chroma ATE, Bustec, Excalibur Systems, North Atlantic Industries, Ceyear, ADLINK, CETC, CASIC, ADVANTECH Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Market Segment by Product Type: , PXI/e Bus Modular Instrument, VXI Bus Modular Instrument, LXI Bus Modular Instrument, PCI/e Bus Modular Instrument, Serial Bus Modular Instrument, AXI/e Bus Modular Instrument, The segment of PXI/e bus modular instrument holds a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 66%. Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Market Segment by Application: , Communication, Consumer Electronics & Semiconductor, Automotive Electronics, Aerospace & Defence, Design and development is the stage with the largest variety of test instruments.

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation market.

TOC

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 PXI/e Bus Modular Instrument

1.2.3 VXI Bus Modular Instrument

1.2.4 LXI Bus Modular Instrument

1.2.5 PCI/e Bus Modular Instrument

1.2.6 Serial Bus Modular Instrument

1.2.7 AXI/e Bus Modular Instrument

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Communication

1.3.3 Consumer Electronics & Semiconductor

1.3.4 Automotive Electronics

1.3.5 Aerospace & Defence 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.3.3.1 Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Manufacturing Base Distribution and Headquarters

2.3.3.2 Manufacturers Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Product Offered

2.3.3.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Market

2.4 Key Trends for Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

3.2.3 Global Top Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Production by Regions

4.1 Global Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 Japan

4.4.1 Japan Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 Japan Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in Japan

4.4.4 Japan Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 China

4.5.1 China Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 China Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in China

4.5.4 China Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.6 Southeast Asia

4.6.1 Southeast Asia Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Production (2015-2020)

4.6.2 Southeast Asia Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Revenue (2015-2020)

4.6.3 Key Players in Southeast Asia

4.6.4 Southeast Asia Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.7 India

4.7.1 India Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Production (2015-2020)

4.7.2 India Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Revenue (2015-2020)

4.7.3 Key Players in India

4.7.4 India Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Import & Export (2015-2020) 5 Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020) 5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada 5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia 5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam 5.5 Latin America

5.5.1 Latin America Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Latin America Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina 5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E 6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Keysight

8.1.1 Keysight Corporation Information

8.1.2 Keysight Overview

8.1.3 Keysight Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Keysight Product Description

8.1.5 Keysight Related Developments

8.2 National Instruments

8.2.1 National Instruments Corporation Information

8.2.2 National Instruments Overview

8.2.3 National Instruments Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 National Instruments Product Description

8.2.5 National Instruments Related Developments

8.3 Viavi Solutions

8.3.1 Viavi Solutions Corporation Information

8.3.2 Viavi Solutions Overview

8.3.3 Viavi Solutions Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Viavi Solutions Product Description

8.3.5 Viavi Solutions Related Developments

8.4 Fortive Corporation

8.4.1 Fortive Corporation Corporation Information

8.4.2 Fortive Corporation Overview

8.4.3 Fortive Corporation Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Fortive Corporation Product Description

8.4.5 Fortive Corporation Related Developments

8.5 Astronics Corporation

8.5.1 Astronics Corporation Corporation Information

8.5.2 Astronics Corporation Overview

8.5.3 Astronics Corporation Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Astronics Corporation Product Description

8.5.5 Astronics Corporation Related Developments

8.6 Teledyne Lecroy

8.6.1 Teledyne Lecroy Corporation Information

8.6.2 Teledyne Lecroy Overview

8.6.3 Teledyne Lecroy Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Teledyne Lecroy Product Description

8.6.5 Teledyne Lecroy Related Developments

8.7 Rohde & Schwarz

8.7.1 Rohde & Schwarz Corporation Information

8.7.2 Rohde & Schwarz Overview

8.7.3 Rohde & Schwarz Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Rohde & Schwarz Product Description

8.7.5 Rohde & Schwarz Related Developments

8.8 Ametek (VTI Instruments)

8.8.1 Ametek (VTI Instruments) Corporation Information

8.8.2 Ametek (VTI Instruments) Overview

8.8.3 Ametek (VTI Instruments) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Ametek (VTI Instruments) Product Description

8.8.5 Ametek (VTI Instruments) Related Developments

8.9 Teradyne

8.9.1 Teradyne Corporation Information

8.9.2 Teradyne Overview

8.9.3 Teradyne Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Teradyne Product Description

8.9.5 Teradyne Related Developments

8.10 Pickering Interfaces

8.10.1 Pickering Interfaces Corporation Information

8.10.2 Pickering Interfaces Overview

8.10.3 Pickering Interfaces Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Pickering Interfaces Product Description

8.10.5 Pickering Interfaces Related Developments

8.11 Giga-Tronics

8.11.1 Giga-Tronics Corporation Information

8.11.2 Giga-Tronics Overview

8.11.3 Giga-Tronics Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Giga-Tronics Product Description

8.11.5 Giga-Tronics Related Developments

8.12 Chroma ATE

8.12.1 Chroma ATE Corporation Information

8.12.2 Chroma ATE Overview

8.12.3 Chroma ATE Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Chroma ATE Product Description

8.12.5 Chroma ATE Related Developments

8.13 Bustec

8.13.1 Bustec Corporation Information

8.13.2 Bustec Overview

8.13.3 Bustec Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Bustec Product Description

8.13.5 Bustec Related Developments

8.14 Excalibur Systems

8.14.1 Excalibur Systems Corporation Information

8.14.2 Excalibur Systems Overview

8.14.3 Excalibur Systems Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Excalibur Systems Product Description

8.14.5 Excalibur Systems Related Developments

8.15 North Atlantic Industries

8.15.1 North Atlantic Industries Corporation Information

8.15.2 North Atlantic Industries Overview

8.15.3 North Atlantic Industries Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 North Atlantic Industries Product Description

8.15.5 North Atlantic Industries Related Developments

8.16 Ceyear

8.16.1 Ceyear Corporation Information

8.16.2 Ceyear Overview

8.16.3 Ceyear Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.16.4 Ceyear Product Description

8.16.5 Ceyear Related Developments

8.17 ADLINK

8.17.1 ADLINK Corporation Information

8.17.2 ADLINK Overview

8.17.3 ADLINK Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.17.4 ADLINK Product Description

8.17.5 ADLINK Related Developments

8.18 CETC

8.18.1 CETC Corporation Information

8.18.2 CETC Overview

8.18.3 CETC Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.18.4 CETC Product Description

8.18.5 CETC Related Developments

8.19 CASIC

8.19.1 CASIC Corporation Information

8.19.2 CASIC Overview

8.19.3 CASIC Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.19.4 CASIC Product Description

8.19.5 CASIC Related Developments

8.20 ADVANTECH

8.20.1 ADVANTECH Corporation Information

8.20.2 ADVANTECH Overview

8.20.3 ADVANTECH Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.20.4 ADVANTECH Product Description

8.20.5 ADVANTECH Related Developments 9 Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Production Forecast by Regions

9.1 Global Top Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 Japan

9.3.4 China

9.3.4 Southeast Asia

9.3.4 India 10 Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Sales Channels

11.2.2 Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Distributors

11.3 Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Customers 12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Trends

12.2 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.3 Market Challenges

12.4 Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Market Risks/Restraints

12.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Key Finding in The Global Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Study 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

