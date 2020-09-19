Video Surveillance DVR Market – key players covered:Dahua Technology, Axis Communications AB, Panasonic, Honeywell Security, Hanwha, United Technologies, Tyco, Pelco, Samsung

Los Angeles, United State, –The report titled Global Video Surveillance DVR Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Video Surveillance DVR market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Video Surveillance DVR market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Video Surveillance DVR market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.

Global Video Surveillance DVR Market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.

Top Key Players of the Global Video Surveillance DVR Market : Hikvision, Dahua Technology, Axis Communications AB, Panasonic, Honeywell Security, Hanwha, United Technologies, Tyco, Pelco, Samsung, Dali Technology, Uniview Video Surveillance DVR

Global Video Surveillance DVR Market Segmentation By Product : , 4 Channel, 8 Channel, 16 Channel, 24 Channel, 32 Channel, Others

Global Video Surveillance DVR Market Segmentation By Application : , Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Road Traffic, Public Utility, Government Facility, Others

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Video Surveillance DVR Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets. Video Surveillance DVR Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Video Surveillance DVR Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Video Surveillance DVR Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Video Surveillance DVR Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 4 Channel

1.4.3 8 Channel

1.4.4 16 Channel

1.4.5 24 Channel

1.4.6 32 Channel

1.4.7 Others 1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Video Surveillance DVR Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Residential

1.5.3 Commercial

1.5.4 Industrial

1.5.5 Road Traffic

1.5.6 Public Utility

1.5.7 Government Facility

1.5.8 Others

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Video Surveillance DVR Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Video Surveillance DVR Industry

1.6.1.1 Video Surveillance DVR Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Video Surveillance DVR Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Video Surveillance DVR Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact 1.7 Study Objectives 1.8 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Video Surveillance DVR Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Video Surveillance DVR Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Video Surveillance DVR Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Video Surveillance DVR Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Video Surveillance DVR Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Video Surveillance DVR Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Video Surveillance DVR Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Video Surveillance DVR Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Video Surveillance DVR Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Video Surveillance DVR Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Video Surveillance DVR Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Video Surveillance DVR Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Video Surveillance DVR Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Video Surveillance DVR Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Video Surveillance DVR Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Video Surveillance DVR Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Video Surveillance DVR Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Video Surveillance DVR Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Video Surveillance DVR Production by Regions

4.1 Global Video Surveillance DVR Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Video Surveillance DVR Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Video Surveillance DVR Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Video Surveillance DVR Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Video Surveillance DVR Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Video Surveillance DVR Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Video Surveillance DVR Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Video Surveillance DVR Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Video Surveillance DVR Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Video Surveillance DVR Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Video Surveillance DVR Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Video Surveillance DVR Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Video Surveillance DVR Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Video Surveillance DVR Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Video Surveillance DVR Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.6 South Korea

4.6.1 South Korea Video Surveillance DVR Production (2015-2020)

4.6.2 South Korea Video Surveillance DVR Revenue (2015-2020)

4.6.3 Key Players in South Korea

4.6.4 South Korea Video Surveillance DVR Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.7 Taiwan

4.7.1 Taiwan Video Surveillance DVR Production (2015-2020)

4.7.2 Taiwan Video Surveillance DVR Revenue (2015-2020)

4.7.3 Key Players in Taiwan

4.7.4 Taiwan Video Surveillance DVR Import & Export (2015-2020) 5 Video Surveillance DVR Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Video Surveillance DVR Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Video Surveillance DVR Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Video Surveillance DVR Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020) 5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Video Surveillance DVR Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Video Surveillance DVR Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada 5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Video Surveillance DVR Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Video Surveillance DVR Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia 5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Video Surveillance DVR Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Video Surveillance DVR Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam 5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Video Surveillance DVR Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Video Surveillance DVR Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina 5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Video Surveillance DVR Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Video Surveillance DVR Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E 6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Video Surveillance DVR Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Video Surveillance DVR Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Video Surveillance DVR Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Video Surveillance DVR Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Video Surveillance DVR Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Video Surveillance DVR Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Video Surveillance DVR Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Video Surveillance DVR Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Video Surveillance DVR Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Video Surveillance DVR Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Video Surveillance DVR Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Hikvision

8.1.1 Hikvision Corporation Information

8.1.2 Hikvision Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.1.3 Hikvision Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Hikvision Product Description

8.1.5 Hikvision Recent Development

8.2 Dahua Technology

8.2.1 Dahua Technology Corporation Information

8.2.2 Dahua Technology Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.2.3 Dahua Technology Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Dahua Technology Product Description

8.2.5 Dahua Technology Recent Development

8.3 Axis Communications AB

8.3.1 Axis Communications AB Corporation Information

8.3.2 Axis Communications AB Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.3.3 Axis Communications AB Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Axis Communications AB Product Description

8.3.5 Axis Communications AB Recent Development

8.4 Panasonic

8.4.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

8.4.2 Panasonic Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.4.3 Panasonic Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Panasonic Product Description

8.4.5 Panasonic Recent Development

8.5 Honeywell Security

8.5.1 Honeywell Security Corporation Information

8.5.2 Honeywell Security Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.5.3 Honeywell Security Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Honeywell Security Product Description

8.5.5 Honeywell Security Recent Development

8.6 Hanwha

8.6.1 Hanwha Corporation Information

8.6.2 Hanwha Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.6.3 Hanwha Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Hanwha Product Description

8.6.5 Hanwha Recent Development

8.7 United Technologies

8.7.1 United Technologies Corporation Information

8.7.2 United Technologies Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.7.3 United Technologies Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 United Technologies Product Description

8.7.5 United Technologies Recent Development

8.8 Tyco

8.8.1 Tyco Corporation Information

8.8.2 Tyco Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.8.3 Tyco Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Tyco Product Description

8.8.5 Tyco Recent Development

8.9 Pelco

8.9.1 Pelco Corporation Information

8.9.2 Pelco Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.9.3 Pelco Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Pelco Product Description

8.9.5 Pelco Recent Development

8.10 Samsung

8.10.1 Samsung Corporation Information

8.10.2 Samsung Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.10.3 Samsung Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Samsung Product Description

8.10.5 Samsung Recent Development

8.11 Dali Technology

8.11.1 Dali Technology Corporation Information

8.11.2 Dali Technology Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.11.3 Dali Technology Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Dali Technology Product Description

8.11.5 Dali Technology Recent Development

8.12 Uniview

8.12.1 Uniview Corporation Information

8.12.2 Uniview Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.12.3 Uniview Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Uniview Product Description

8.12.5 Uniview Recent Development 9 Production Forecasts by Regions

9.1 Global Top Video Surveillance DVR Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Video Surveillance DVR Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Video Surveillance DVR Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 Taiwan 10 Video Surveillance DVR Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Video Surveillance DVR Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Video Surveillance DVR Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Video Surveillance DVR Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Video Surveillance DVR Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Video Surveillance DVR Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Video Surveillance DVR Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Video Surveillance DVR Sales Channels

11.2.2 Video Surveillance DVR Distributors

11.3 Video Surveillance DVR Customers 12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Key Finding in The Global Video Surveillance DVR Study 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer