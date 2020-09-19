Surge in the Adoption of Wet Distiller Grain to Fuel the Growth of the Wet Distiller Grain Market Through the Assessment Period 2018 – 2028

“

In 2018, the market size of Wet Distiller Grain Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

Some of the key players operating in the global Wet Distiller Grain market are The Andersons Inc., Advanced Biofuel USA, The ONIX Corporation, Green Plains Inc., Greenfield Global Inc., East Kansas Agri-agency LLC., Central Indiana Ethanol LLC, Tharaldson Ethanol, Lincolnway Energy LLC among others.

Wet Distiller Grain Market: Key Trends

The major shareholding companies in the Wet Distiller Grain market have been strategizing on expanding its operations through key merger-acquisitions and production expansion.

Wet Distiller Grain Market: Key Developments

The Andersons Inc.: In 2018, the company and ICM, Inc., announced the formation of ELEMENT, LLC, a joint venture that will construct a 70 million-gallon-per-year bio-refinery located in Colwich, Kansas, adjacent to ICM's headquarters. This strategic partnership will build and operate a technologically advanced ethanol production facility featuring several of ICM's cutting-edge equipment and process technologies.

In 2018, the company and ICM, Inc., announced the formation of ELEMENT, LLC, a joint venture that will construct a 70 million-gallon-per-year bio-refinery located in Colwich, Kansas, adjacent to ICM's headquarters. This strategic partnership will build and operate a technologically advanced ethanol production facility featuring several of ICM's cutting-edge equipment and process technologies. Greenfield Global Inc.: In 2017, the company announced the expansion of sustainable biofuel production at its biorefinery in Varennes, Quebec.

Opportunities for Wet Distiller Grain Market Participants

Among the end users, dairy sectors have witnessed immense growth followed by the swine sector due to rise in consumption rate in major global markets such as North America, Asia Pacific, and Europe. This one critical factor of the rise in consumption rate of dairy as well swine products helps drive the demand for wet distiller grain market in the global feed industry. Moreover, Asia Pacific account to higher volume share in terms feeds consumption which paves another important opportunity for wet distiller grain market to gain traction among its target customers in the region.

