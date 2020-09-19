Oil & Gas Pumps Market to Register a Healthy CAGR Throughout 2018 to 2028

COVID-19 Analysis on the Global Oil & Gas Pumps Market

A recent market research report on the Oil & Gas Pumps market published by Fact.MR is an in-depth assessment of the current landscape of the market. Further, the report elaborates on the impact of the COVID-19 on the Oil & Gas Pumps market and provides a thorough understanding of the growth potential of each market segment over the forecast period (2020-2030).

According to the analyst at Fact.MR, the Oil & Gas Pumps market is evenly slated to register a CAGR growth of ~XX% during the assessment period and attain a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2030. The report analyzes the micro and macro-economic factors that are projected to impact the growth of the Oil & Gas Pumps market in the upcoming years. Further, a detailed analysis of the business continuity strategies of leading market participants is enclosed in the presented report.

Key Insights Enclosed in the Report

Key technological developments related to the Oil & Gas Pumps

Assessment of the product pricing strategies of prominent market players

Country-wise analysis of the Oil & Gas Pumps market in different regions

Analysis of the COVID-19 impact on supply-demand, value chain, and consumption

Adoption of the Oil & Gas Pumps in various end-use industries

Segmentation of the Oil & Gas Pumps Market

The presented report dissects the Oil & Gas Pumps market into different segments and ponders over the current and future prospects of each segment. The report depicts the year-on-year growth of each segment and touches upon the different factors that are likely to influence the growth of each market segment. Further, projections are made taking into account the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the each market segment.

The various segments of the Oil & Gas Pumps market analyzed in the report include:

Competitive Landscape

The report on the oil & gas pumps market offers detailed profiles of all the key companies operating in the oil & gas pumps market. The study also includes a dashboard view of the players in the oil & gas pumps market. The report also provides information on the key strategies by the leading players, along with the SWOT analysis of each player in the oil & gas pumps market. Global expansion is one of the main focus areas of the companies in the oil & gas pumps market, this has led to the rise in partnerships and mergers and acquisitions activities.

Grundfos plans to build its third pump production unit by 2020 in India. It is also planning to invest around 25 crores towards preliminary study for new plant and other facilities. Meanwhile, Grundfos has also opened a new facility in Florida, US, to serve the water and wastewater industry.

Gardner Denver Holdings Inc. has acquired Ontario-based DV Systems Inc. The newly acquired company will be the part of Gardner’s industrial segment.

Definition

Oil & gas pumps are used in process of extracting oil and gas resources, in processing or in delivering as per the requirement. The centrifugal pump is the most common type of pump used in the oil & gas industry. Other types of oil & gas pumps including positive displacement pumps, petrochemical pumps, oil transfer pumps, etc., are also finding large application in the oil and gas industry.

About the Report

The report on the oil & gas pumps market provides key insights into the latest developments and opportunities in the oil & gas pumps market globally. The important factors resulting in the oil & gas pumps market growth, along with restraints in the market are also highlighted in the report. The report includes details on key trends, market drivers and growth opportunities for manufacturers in the oil & gas pumps market.

Market Structure

The oil & gas pumps market is segmented on the basis of capacity, product type, deployment, and pump characteristics. All the key segments in the report are further divided into sub-segments to provide better understanding of oil & gas pumps market.

Based on the capacity, the oil & gas pumps market is segmented into Small (upto 500 gpm), Medium (500-1000 gpm), and High (more than 1000 gpm). On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into reciprocating pumps, centrifugal pumps, and Rotary Pumps. By deployment, the oil & gas pumps market segment includes onshore and offshore. Based on the pump characteristics, the segment includes Engineered Pumps, Standard Pumps, and Special Purpose Pumps.

Additional Questions Answered

The report on the oil & gas pumps market also provides answers to some important questions.

Which product will account for the largest revenue share in oil & gas pumps market?

What are the factors influencing growth in the oil & gas pumps market?

Which is the most dominating region in the oil & gas market with ample opportunities?

What will be the revenues generated by the oil & gas market by the end of 2028?

Research Methodology

A unique research methodology has been followed to provide key and actionable insights and forecast on the oil & gas pumps market. The primary, as well as secondary research was conducted including interviews with the oil & gas pumps market experts. The latest information and data on the oil & gas pumps market is obtained with the help of through research approach.

The information collected through interviews with the experts have been used to validate the data that was produced from secondary research on the oil & gas pumps market.

Important doubts related to the Oil & Gas Pumps market clarified in the report:

Which regional market is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period? How has the surging prices of raw materials during the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the growth of the Oil & Gas Pumps market? Why are market players focusing on R&D and innovations? Are market players expanding their global presence? If yes, how? What is the estimated value of the Oil & Gas Pumps market in 2020?

