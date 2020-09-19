Robust Growth Of The Pulse Based Protein Market Predicted Over The Forecast Period 2018 – 2028

Given the debilitating impact of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) on the Pulse Based Protein market, companies are vying opportunities to stay afloat in the market landscape. Gain access to our latest research analysis on COVID-19 associated with the Pulse Based Protein market and understand how market players are adopting new strategies to mitigate the impact of the pandemic.

Analysis of the Global Pulse Based Protein Market

Regional Overview

Competitive Outlook

Product Adoption Analysis

Key Players

The global pulse based protein market is competitive. Some of the key players in global pulse based protein market are, Ingredion Inc., Cargill Inc., NOW Health Group, Bob’s Red Mill Natural Food, Axiom Foods Inc., Kerry Inc., MORRE-TEC Industries, Farbest Brands, AGT Foods and Ingredients, Sunfed.

Opportunities for Market Participants:

The growing application of pulse based protein has opened a number of opportunities for market participants. The increasing “move to organic” has opened an opportunity for the market participants to launch organic pulse based protein product and increase their market presence. There is a growing demand for pulse based proteins from food and beverage industries, introduction of innovative products like clean flavor pulse based protein in order to formulate recipes without having a compromise on the taste of final products. The rising demand for meat alternative and popularity of products like plant based meat products have created a need for customized pulse based protein products. There is a rising preference for purchasing products via e-commerce portals, introduction and advertisement of pulse based protein products via e-commerce portals can help to rapidly increase market penetration.

Global Pulse Based Protein Market: Regional Outlook

Europe is expected to dominate the global pulse based protein market followed by North America during the forecast period, owing to high consumption of pulse based protein products and increased demand for food products with high protein label. Asia Pacific is supposed to be the fastest growing market for pulse based protein owing to an increase in demand for nutritional food as well as lower prices of pulse based protein.

