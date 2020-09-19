Flow Batteries Market Slated to Grow at an Impressive CAGR of XX% During the Forecast Period 2017 – 2025

“

key players will also play an important role in bringing production scalability and international reach in the flow batteries industry. Over the past few years, various flow battery makers have witnessed an increase in their sales revenue. The market players are entering into new supply chain agreements in an effort to create a vertically integrated supply chain model related to the sale, distribution and manufacturing of flow batteries.

Flow Batteries Market: Segmentation

On the basis of type, the flow batteries market can be segmented into:

Redox

Hybrid

Membrane less

On the basis of application, the flow batteries market can be segmented into:

Power Utility Off-grid Micro grid

Automotive

Industrial

Residential

Others

Flow Batteries Market: Region-Wise Outlook

The global flow batteries market is segmented into seven key regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe and Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and Middle East and Africa (MEA). In the coming years, Western Europe, Japan and North America are expected to register significant growth, due to growing environmental concerns and significant demand for industrial applications. APEJ is expected to register significant growth due to the growing demand for flow batteries from end user applications in developing countries, such as China and India. The APEJ market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years, owing to frequent power outages in the countries and ongoing investment in large scale energy storage systems. Adding to this, the MEA, Latin America and Eastern Europe are also expected to register healthy CAGRs over the forecast period.

Flow Batteries Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the global flow batteries market include:

EnerVault

Imergy Power Systems

Primus Power

Prudent Energy Inc.

Aquion Energy

EnSync Energy Systems

Redflow

Sumitomo Electric

UniEnergy Technologies

Vionx Energy

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest Of Latin America)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia, Rest Of Eastern Europe)

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC countries, S. Africa, N. Africa, Rest Of MEA)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

“