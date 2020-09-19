Marine Wheel Bearings Market – Qualitative Insights by 2018 to 2027

Indepth Read this Marine Wheel Bearings Market

Market players in the industry are engaged in the construction, repair, and modification of the ships. Further, according to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), the operation of merchant ships contributes to approximately US$ 380 billion in freight rates within the global economy, representing about 5% of the total world trade. This growth of the global seaborne trade can be attributed to surging international trade, expansion of e-commerce platform as well as growing industrialization. Steady growth of the shipbuilding industry is likely to seek after marine bearings in the future.

Composite Bearings to Dominate the Market

Composite bearings are dry bearings that are designed by incorporating solid lubricants. They surpass the traditional metal or bronze bushing in terms of durability, productivity, and maintenance. The composition enables composite bearings for dry run without the need of lubricants. Advances in design, technology, and lubricant material have increased wear resistance of these dry bearings. Due to this, composite marine bearings are highly utilized in the shipbuilding as well as offshore construction industries. In the steering system or marine wheel of the ship, multiple marine bearings including rudder bearings, stabilizer bearing, stern tube bearing, marine wheel bearing and bearings for other dock machineries are found. Leading bearing manufacturers have developed all kinds of marine bearings using composite material. With the aim of maintenance reduction, the shipbuilding as well as maintenance divisions are adopting composite marine bearings.

Increased Importance of Recreational Boating Activities to Boost Adoption

Growing economic scenario and rising disposable incomes are gradually changing consumer preferences. Increased consumer pool is seeking for leisure and recreational activities. With the growing preference for outdoor recreational activities and recreational fishing, demand for recreational boats has increased in past decade. Following this trend, recreational boating industry has witnessed a steep rise in terms of surge in boat rental activities and ownership of personalized recreational boats or yachts. To satisfy the high-end demand of clients, manufacturers are designing luxury yachts with the best machineries including better composite bearings.

Due to these reasons, shipbuilding industry has observed steady rise in terms of recreational boat manufacturing. Further, intense recreational activities have led to need for maintenance of existing boats. Thus, increased manufacturing and a need for maintaining existing boats will demand need for marine bearings including marine wheel bearings.

In addition, stringent maritime regulations regarding engine emission and fuel utilization have further increased implementation of efficient bearing, especially composite bearings that exempt the use of oil or grease lubricants. This, in turn, boosts the demand for advanced composite marine wheel bearings in the shipbuilding industry.

Above discussed market scenarios are thoroughly discussed in the report making it the most credible source for business professionals to understand the outlook of the global marine wheel bearings market.

