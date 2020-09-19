Lubricant Antioxidants Market Report Explored in Latest Research 2018 – 2028

A recent study published by Fact.MR on the global Lubricant Antioxidants market offers an in-depth understanding of the overall prospects of the market. The study also broadly covers the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Lubricant Antioxidants market and offers insights related to how market participants should align their business operations to mitigate losses and retain their foothold in the current market landscape. Further, the summary of the key findings of the research along with the megatrends influencing the growth of the Lubricant Antioxidants market is highlighted in the presented study. The market introduction and definition is included to help our readers understand the basic concepts of the study on the Lubricant Antioxidants market.

As per the report, the Lubricant Antioxidants market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (20XX-20XX) and reach a value of ~US$XX towards the end of 2029. The regional trade analysis along with the leading importers and exporters is included in the study. In addition, the supply-demand analysis and the key developments in the Lubricant Antioxidants market are highlighted in the report. Although the Lubricant Antioxidants market is slated to grow at a consistent pace during the forecast period, the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to dent the growth of the market particularly in 2020.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=3466

Important Findings of the Report

Analysis of the factors that are expected to hinder the growth of the market

Competition analysis within the Lubricant Antioxidants market

Notable observable trends across various regional markets amidst the COVID-19 pandemic

Pricing strategies and market structure of the Lubricant Antioxidants market in different geographies

Regulatory and government policies impacting the Lubricant Antioxidants market

Segmentation of the Lubricant Antioxidants Market

This chapter of the report highlights the current market size (US$) and includes the volume analysis and forecast for various geographical regions.

The application analysis in the report offers a clear understanding of how the Lubricant Antioxidants is used in different applications.

This chapter of the report throws light on the supply-demand pattern for the different products within the Lubricant Antioxidants market.

Competitive Landscape

In June 2018, BASF SE – a German chemical company – announced that it has entered a distribution agreement with Chemroy Canada, Inc. – a Canadian distributor of specialty chemicals and raw materials – to handle its portfolio of lubricant additives, including lubricant antioxidants and surfactants in Canada. BASF aims to capitalize on Chemroy’s industry expertise and flexibility to meet customers’ changing needs and expand its distributors’ network in Canada.

In December 2018, Songwon Industrial Group – a South Korean chemical company – announced that it has introduced its new lubricant antioxidant – SONGNOX® 5057, to expand and add economic value to its existing portfolio of phenolic, aminic, thioester, and phosphite antioxidants, and stabilizers. SONGNOX 5057 is a liquid butylated octylated aminic antioxidant, which can be used to address diverse customer needs in polyurethane applications. The company also declared that the new lubricant antioxidant is developed at its facility in Ulsan, South Korea, and this enables SONGNOX to support customers worldwide, including in Asia, which is a high growth market for lubricant antioxidants.

In April 2019, Lanxess Aktiengesellschaft – a German specialty chemical company and a leading player in the lubricant antioxidants market – announced that it has introduced a new, organic lubricant additive – Additin RC 3502 – for high-performance automotive engine oils. The company proclaims that the new lubricant additive can deliver anti-wear protection and sustained performance combined with reduced friction in passenger cars. Leading players in the lubricant antioxidants market include BASF SE, Lubrizol, Chevron Oronite Company (Chevron), Afton Chemical, Infineum (ExxonMobil), Songwon Industrial Group, ENI, Evonik, LANXESS, Jinzhou Kangtai Lubricant Additives, Wuxi South Petroleum Additive, SI Group (acquired by SK Capital), ADEKA Corporation, and OXIRIS Chemicals S. A. Note: To gain more information on the competitive landscape in the lubricant antioxidants market, get the summary of this report. Lubricant Antioxidants Market – Additional Insight Automotive Industry Drives Demand for Primary Lubricant Antioxidants Growing emphasis on the importance of antioxidants in lubricants, especially in automotive lubricants, has been contributing to the steadily increasing applications of both primary and secondary variants. However, primary antioxidants for lubricants, which are also known as radical scavengers, continue to remain sought-after, especially in the automotive industry.