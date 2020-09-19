China Bromelain Market Value Chain and Forecast 2019-2025

The global China Bromelain market registered a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2019 and is spectated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the foreseeable period 2019-2029. In terms of product type, segment holds the largest share, while segment 1 and segment 2 hold significant share in terms of end use.

Segment by Type, the Bromelain market is segmented into

Stem Bromelain

Fruit Bromelain

Segment by Application, the Bromelain market is segmented into

Healthcare Industry

Meat & Seafood Industry

Dietary Supplements Industry

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Bromelain market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Bromelain market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Bromelain Market Share Analysis

Bromelain market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Bromelain business, the date to enter into the Bromelain market, Bromelain product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Enzybel International SA

Hong Mao Biochemicals Co., Ltd

Great Food Group of Companies

Enzyme Technology (PTY) Ltd

Nanning Pangbo Biological Engineering Co., Ltd

Guangxi Nanning Javely Biological Products Co., Ltd

Nanning Doing-Higher Bio-Tech Co., Ltd.

Changsha Natureway Co., Ltd

Biozym Gesellschaft fr Enzymtechnologie mbH

Ursapharm Arzneimittel GmbH

