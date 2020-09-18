Lucrative Opportunities in North America to Propel the Growth of the Ginseng Market 2019 – 2029

Global Ginseng Market Analysis

Persistence Market Research, in a recently published market study, offers valuable insights related to the overall dynamics of the Ginseng market in the current scenario. Further, the report assesses the future prospects of the Ginseng by analyzing the various market elements including the current trends, opportunities, restraints, and market drivers. The COVID-19 analysis section within the report offers timely insights regarding the impact of the global pandemic on the market. The presented study also offers data regarding the business and supply chain continuity strategies that are likely to assist stakeholders in the long-run.

As per the report, the Ginseng market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and exceed a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029. Some of the leading factors that are expected to drive the growth of the market include, focus towards research and development, innovations, and evolving consumer preferences among others.

The report scrutinizes the prospects of the Ginseng market in different geographical regions. The scope of innovation, consumer behavior, and regulatory framework of each region is thoroughly analyzed in the presented study.

The report provides a thorough analysis of the different distribution channels adopted by market players in the global Ginseng market along with the market attractiveness analysis of each distribution channel. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the different distribution channels is enclosed in the report.

Some of the major players of the global ginseng market are Korea Ginseng Corp, Organika Health Products Inc., DAEDONG ginseng KOREA CO, LTD., ILHWA CO.LTD., Ningbo Gianon Biotech Co., Ltd., Shanghai FanPharma Co., Ltd., The Sino-Nature, KOSHIRO COMPANY LIMITED, Rainey Ginseng Farms Ltd., The Associated Ginseng Growers of British Columbia, etc.

Opportunities for market participants in the global ginseng market

Ginseng is a health beneficial plant root which is majorly produced and consumed by only four or five countries. Europe and South Asia are the major regions are also adopting ginseng consumption due to the high number of health-conscious consumer base over there. Manufacturers of ginseng have the better opportunity to produce and sell more ginseng products in these regions which can provide the potential growth to the manufacturers and as well as to the ginseng market.

Global Ginseng Market: Regional Outlook

East Asia is leading the global ginseng market with highest market share due to the high consumption of ginseng products. North America is followed by East Asia which is having a significant value share in global ginseng market. However, Europe is showing the potential growth in global ginseng market during the forecast period due to increasing consumption of organic and health-conscious products.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of ginseng market, and contains thoughtful facts, historical data, insights, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. The report also contains projections using a suitable set of methodologies and assumptions. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geography, end use, form, and distribution channel.

The regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest Of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, the U.K, Spain, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg, Poland, Russia, Rest of Europe)

APAC (India, China, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC countries, S. Africa, N. Africa, Rest Of MEA)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of ginseng market trends, macroeconomic indicators, and governing factors, along with ginseng market attractiveness as per segment. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

