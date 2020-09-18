Luxury Furniture Market By Leading Manufactures And Product Type With Regoin By 2020 with Global key players:Duresta Upholstery Ltd., Muebles Pico, Valderamobili, Giovanni Visentin, Scavolini, Laura Ashley

Luxury furniture enhances the work & living environment and improves the aesthetic value of homes, hotels and offices along with indoor and outdoor spaces. The growth and developments in the real estate industry largely drive the global luxury furniture market. A rise in disposable incomes, globalization and an increase in the population living in urban regions across developing countries, majorly boosts the market growth. It is anticipated that the eco-friendly luxury furniture segment would witness higher growth during the forecast period, owing to the growing environmental consciousness among consumers.

In addition, it is expected that high growth in online retailing, would also have a positive impact on the market. Lack of skilled labor and the increasing cost of raw materials are the major challenges of the market. Improving life styles and an increase in disposable incomes would provide significant opportunities in the market.

Wood furniture has generated highest revenue in 2014 followed by metal furniture. The glass furniture segment would grow with highest rate among the key materials used for furniture manufacturing during the forecast period. Out of the total market revenue, domestic furniture segment and commercial sector accounted for nearly 70% and 30% respectively. In the current scenario, living and bedroom segment has generated largest revenue in the domestic market, followed by kitchen. It is expected that lighting segment would at the fastest rate during the forecast period. Luxury furniture for hospitality sector has generated largest revenue in the commercial sector and would grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

Some of the key players of Luxury Furniture Market:

Duresta Upholstery Ltd., Muebles Pico, Valderamobili, Giovanni Visentin, Scavolini, Laura Ashley, Iola Furniture Ltd., Nella Vetrina, Henredon Furniture Industries Inc. and Turri S.r.l.

